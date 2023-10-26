The Daily Lowdown: The Voice stars Niall Horan and John Legend team up for collaboration

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing The Voice judges Niall Horan and John Legend are teaming up for a new collaboration on the deluxe version of the former One Direction star's album, The Show.

Not only that, but Daft Punk have declined an invitation to perform at the 2024 Paris Olympic opening ceremony and Dolly Parton reveals she's launching her new album, Rockstar, with a global streaming event cinemas.

Listen to today's episode below...

Niall Horan is set to release a deluxe version of his hit album, The Show, and is taking on some big names for collaborations. The former One Direction has teamed up with his fellow The Voice judge John Legend to record a new version of the album's title track. Niall is also welcoming the singer Lizzie McAlpine for a new duet of You Could Start a Cult which will be released on Friday. Meanwhile, the deluxe version of The Show will be digitally released on 5 November with the vinyl set to drop next year.

Daft Punk have denied that they are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The French electronic music duo was rumoured to be the music act for the huge event taking place in 2024 after the artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies expressed his desire for them to be a part of it. But a representative for the Get Lucky hitmakers poured cold water on this possibility and said it was rumour and not true. Daft Punk announced they were parting ways in 2021 but, since then have reissued a 10th-anniversary version of their hit album Random Access Memories.

Dolly Parton will premiere her highly anticipated rock album in cinemas worldwide next month. The Jolene singer and Country music legend revealed that she wants to put on a first-listen fan event so that they can hear the album in full for the first time ever and watch never-before-seen footage of Dolly recording the tracks. The screening will also see Dolly sit down for an exclusive interview and previous unseen performances of her classic hits like Circle of Love and 9 to 5. Dolly's album, Rockstar, will drop on 17 November.

Christine McVie's estate has sold her stake in Fleetwood Mac's back catalogue. The late singer's shares in the tracks, along with her bandmates' stakes, were sold to HarbourView Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount. The CEO of HarbourView said in a statement that Christine was an icon and that it was Christine who kept Fleetwood Mac together as a guiding star. It comes soon after Stevie Nicks said that following her sad passing, the band wouldn't reunite again and that Fleetwood Mac is 'done'. Christine died aged 79 in November 2022.

And Emily Eavis has teased a major headline act that could be appearing at next year's Glastonbury festival. The boss of the event was appearing on Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw's Sidetracked podcast when she revealed that although the 2024 festival is up in the air, she had received a phone call saying that a huge American artist was free next year, adding that she's passionate about the gender split which has been controversial in the past. Meanwhile, Emily's revelation comes soon after it was reported that Madonna could be tipped to fit the bill, after she kicked off her huge world tour recently.