The Daily Lowdown: Pink worries fans as she cancels more shows due to illness

Pink has postponed more shows on her current tour due to illness. The singer announced online that her shows in Vancouver which were due to take place this weekend have been pulled last minute as Pink is suffering from a respiratory illness. The So What hitmaker has been advised by her doctor to rest and not perform the gigs, and she told her fans on social media that she was deeply sorry. It comes just a few days after Pink cancelled shows earlier in the week, but insisted that Live Nation are working on new dates.

© Tim Mosenfelder Pink has cancelled shows due to illness

Speaking of tours, Ed Sheeran has expanded his mathematics concerts and has announced a new leg in Asia. The Shape of You singer is putting on nine gigs across Asia from January onwards, kicking off with two stints in Japan before heading to Taiwan and Southeast Asia in February. Ed's Mathematics tour continues to be a sell-out success despite him announcing a new era moving away from the mathematics theme, thanks to his new album Autumn Variations which is out now.

Megan Thee Stallion has finally settled a three-year-long legal battle with her former label. The Savage hitmaker and 1501 Certified Entertainment has been caught up in a legal exchange since 2018 after Megan claimed that she was tricked into signing an unfair contract a year before her career took off. Megan also alleged that the deal was below industry standards and the rapper was seeking over 1 million dollars in damages. Now the dispute has ended amicably and the label said in a statement that they wish Megan, who is now signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, the very best in her career.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards have been cancelled due to the ongoing events in Israel and Gaza. The event organisers at Paramount explained in a statement that the decision was out of an abundance of caution and given the volatility of world events, they have decided not to move forward with the awards show. The EMAs were due to take place in Paris on 5 November with performances from BTS singer Jung Kook and former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne. The awards have been rescheduled to next year.

© Getty Images Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

And Lady Gaga was the surprise guest at the Rolling Stones launch show in New York City to celebrate the release of their first album in 18 years. The legendary rock band welcomed Gaga onto the stage to sing their duet Sweet Sounds of Heaven which appears on the Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds. The singers performed in front of a star-studded crowd which featured the likes of Elvis Costella, Daniel Craig and Jimmy Fallon. Hackney Diamonds is out now.