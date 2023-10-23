The Daily Lowdown: Adele gives nod to Beyonce after extending huge Vegas residency

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we discuss Beyonce superfan Adele giving a nod to Queen Bey during her recent show thanks to a gift from a fan. It comes soon after Adele announced that she's extending her huge residency into 2024.

Not only that, Madonna gives an update on her health while on tour, and Cher explains that her feud with the Queen of Pop is "over". What's more, Milly and her godmother, the one and only Dolly Parton, have released a new collaborative version of Wrecking Ball.

Listen to today's episode below...

Adele gave a subtle nod to Beyonce during her most recent Las Vegas residency show. The Grammy-winner was gifted a glitzy Renaissance tour T-shirt from a fan and self-confessed Beyonce-lover Adele couldn't wait to get her hands on it. Adele's show over the weekend came just the day after she announced that she is extending her Vegas residency into next year. The current run of concerts will end on 4 November, but the Rolling in the Deep singer will be back at Caesars Palace once again in January for 32 shows spanning until June. Tickets for the gigs go on sale on 26 October.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Pink worries fans as she cancels more shows due to illness

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift drops huge news that fans will love – get the details

© Instagram Adele has extended her shows in Las Vegas

Madonna has spoken out about her health ordeal which interrupted her tour schedule. The singer, who kicked off her Celebration tour in London this month, took to the stage in Belgium over the weekend and admitted she wasn't feeling well, but revealed to the crowd it was a miracle that she's still here and that she was grateful so have been given a second chance. The legendary singer was struck down by a bacterial infection in June which led to her spending a few days in the ICU. Madonna's stint in hospital meant she couldn't kick off the tour in the US as expected, instead she will tour across North America at the end of this year.

Speaking of Madonna, it seems the singers feud with fellow icon Cher was buried a long time ago, according to the Believe hitmaker. After being shown clips of Madonna's recent tour which featured interview clips of Cher criticising the Like a Prayer singer, Cher told the Los Angeles Times that she liked Madonna and that the pair buried the hatchet a few years ago. Cher went on to insist there is 'no beef' between the stars, and praised Madonna's ability to set trends before anyone else. We love to see queens supporting queens!

© Getty Madonna is currently on tour

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have teamed up for a collaboration on a new version of Miley's massive hit song, Wrecking Ball. Dolly, who is Miley's godmother, is set to feature the track on her upcoming rock album titled Rockstar, but the 2023 version of Wrecking Ball is out now, let's take a listen. Dolly said on social media that the first time she heard the original song, she almost wept in the car and that she loved the idea of having the song on her album. Dolly's Rockstar is due for release in November.

And Emily Blunt has apologised for comments she made in an interview aired in 2012 after the clip went viral recently. The Devil Wears Prada actress was appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show at the time and discussing an interaction with a waitress at a restaurant who she described as "enormous", a comment which prompted upset among fans. Now, in a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Emily said that she was appalled that she was say something so insensitive and hurtful and unrelated to the story she was trying to tell. She added that she didn't recognise herself in that moment and said she was so sorry for any hurt caused.