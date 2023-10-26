The Great British Sewing Bee's Sara Pascoe replaced as host for series ten – details

The Great British Sewing Bee star Sara Pascoe has been replaced as host for series ten and the upcoming Christmas special after welcoming her second baby.

The comedian, who has presented the show since 2021, announced that she and her husband Steen Raskopoulos were expecting their second child back in May, and now the BBC has confirmed the little one's arrival.

Revealing Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe as the show's new presenter, the Sewing Bee's X account posted: "We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year’s Christmas Special and Series 10.

"(Sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!) #SewingBee."

Fans were over the moon with the announcement, with one person writing in the comments section: "Yay, great choice for host and I'm very glad there will be a Christmas special," while another added: "Wonderful! I love Sara, but Kiell will be a brilliant stand-in."

A third person commented: "Absolutely love your choice of presenters for the Sewing Bee, from the first series to this maternity cover. Always a little unexpected, always a great addition to a genuinely lovely show."

Kiell also announced the news on his Instagram page. Sharing a selfie taken inside the Sewing Bee studio alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, he wrote: "I got 99 problems but a stitch ain't one.

© BBC Kiell Smith-Bynoe stars alongside Charlotte Ritchie in Ghosts

"Filling the big knitted shoes of Sara Pascoe as host of The Great British Sewing Bee Series 10. (Is knitting anything to do with sewing? I dunno, I've learnt nothing. See ya sewn."

Back in May, Sara announced that she and Steen were expecting their second child on Instagram. Sharing a mirror selfie showing the comedian's growing bump, she penned: "Here we go again. Eating for two and drinking for no one."

© Sara Pascoe/Instagram Sara announced her second pregnancy in May

Sara has been very open about her fertility struggles and IVF journey. "I'd given up – 40 was my cut-off,' the 42-year-old told Breaking News in September. "I just needed to start adapting to not becoming a parent and it was my husband who really begged in terms of doing the IVF route and trying everything we could."

Then in February last year, Sara welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Theodore.

© James Stack Sara has hosted Sewing Bee since 2021

Sara has hosted Sewing Bee for the past two seasons, taking over from Joe Lycett in 2021.

On joining the show, Sara said at the time: "I'm so inspired by creativity and skill and I am deeply in love with clothes so I can't think of a happier place to be."

Joe said he was "absolutely thrilled" Sara had landed the job, adding: "I loved the three series I did, but I can't wait to see how she makes the haberdashery her home."

© James Stack Sara with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant

For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows a similar format to The Great British Bake Off, and sees a group of amateur sewers compete to impress Patrick and Esme in a bid to win the title of Britain's most sensational seamster.