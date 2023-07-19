The Great British Sewing Bee star Esme Young's home life away from cameras

The Great British Sewing Bee judge Esme Young has been keeping viewers entertained for the past few weeks on the popular BBC programme, in which she stars alongside Patrick Grant.

But when she's not busy filming for the show in Leeds, what does she get up to in her spare time? Find out all we know about Esme's life away from the cameras.

WATCH: The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant and Esme Young share a joke during the season eight finale

Where does Esme Young live?

Esme currently resides in London and has lived in social housing for 40 years. She rents her property, a one-bedroom flat in Islington, north London, from the charitable housing trust, Peabody.

© Production Esme Young and Patrick Grant are judges on the show

Chatting about her home, the 74-year-old told The Telegraph last year: "It is rent controlled and I have tenure for the rest of my life. I also own a beach hut on the north Kent coast which I bought for £500 many years ago."

Esme Young's life away from The Great British Sewing Bee

When she's not busy sharing her fashion expertise with the contestants on The Great British Sewing Bee, Esme works as a teacher at Central Saint Martins, which is an art school in London and where the TV star graduated from.

Judging from her Instagram page, Esme likes to use her time off work to travel around the UK and has shared snaps from various amazing locations and tourist spots up and down the country, from the seaside town of Budleigh Salterton to The Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens and Dumfries House in Scotland.

© @miss_esme_young/Instagram Esme shared a photo taken from Dumfries House in Scotland

The star also commits some of her free time to charity work and took part in Vitality London's 2019 'Celebrate You' campaign which saw participants walk or run 10k in the name of body positivity.

In the same year, she got involved in Warehouse's 'I DEFINE ME' campaign to raise money for Rosa UK, a charity that aims to improve the lives of women and girls.

Esme has also made celebrity guest appearances on other TV shows, including House of Games, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, The Weakest Link, The Wheel and Who Do You Think You Are?.

In 2022, she published an autobiography, titled Behind the Seams: My Life in Creativity, Friendship and Adventure from the star of the Great British Sewing Bee.

© Production Esme and Patrick on The Great British Sewing Bee

Esme Young's love life

Esme likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight, so very little is known about her relationship history.

She does, however, have a large family and is one of five children. The fashion icon was born in Bedford to parents Brian Pashley Young, who was a career officer in the RAF, and Patricia Josephine Cole, a secretary who also worked as a nurse during World War Two.

© @miss_esme_young Esme Young was born in Bedford

Speaking about her upbringing in an interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I'm the second of five children and nearly all of us were privately educated. We lived in nice houses and I never had the feeling we didn't have enough."