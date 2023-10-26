The Crown season six’s final trailer has landed – depicting Diana’s final days before car crash

The Crown season six trailer has finally landed, and depicts the late Princess Diana’s final days before she died in a car crash back in 1997, aged 36. The final season of the hit Netflix drama will be split into two parts, and will look at the fallout following Diana’s death within the royal family.

In the footage, the late Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, can be seen reading a headline concerning Diana, while an advisor tells her: “Interests in the Princess’ private life are unlikely to die down any time soon.” It then leads to Diana’s own musings on the situation, saying: “The press is on our tail constantly.”

WATCH: The Crown season 6 trailer has landed

In a moment of foreshadowing, the Queen can then be heard saying: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.” The trailer also featured William and Harry speaking to Diana on the phone, asking her if she’s okay.

She replied: “I’m okay. It’s just, it has all been a bit mad recently.” In another heartbreaking moment, Diana can be seen receiving a pen from her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, with a note inviting her to Paris the following week, where they were both killed in a car crash.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Season 6

The trailer also focuses on the royal family dealing with the death, including William’s shocked reaction to the news, while Charles, played by Dominic West, tells his mother: “This is going to be the biggest thing this nation has ever seem.”

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote: “Elizabeth Debicki is the most perfect actress to play Princess Diana in the 1990s. Diana would've been so proud to see what Debicki had accomplished with her role. I'm scared to see how they're gonna handle her final year, it's going to be so heartbreaking.” Another person added: “The way this trailer focused mostly on Princess Diana showcases that she's the Royal Family icon that's absolutely timeless and will never be forgotten. I was born right after she passed away yet I missed her so much.”

The Crown season five recap © The Crown Imelda Staunton as The Queen in The Crown Prince Charles and Princess Diana marriage breakdown Season five began with Princess Diana devastated that their second honeymoon was halted abruptly by Princes Charles. "Queen Victoria Syndrome" Prince Charles met with the Prime Minister after a published poll about the public's opinion of the monarchy. The idea of The Prince's Trust was born. Princess Diana In Her Own Words Princess Diana was approached by journalist Andrew Morton to write the book, In Her Own Words. Annus Horribilis The Queen's 'Annus Horribilis' was in 1992 following a fire at Windsor Castle, and the breakdown of two of her son's marriages. An intercepted phone call makes the news A phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was intercepted by journalists and published in a newspaper. Panorama Interview The infamous and now suspect Panorama interview with Princess Diana by Martin Bashir aired much to the royal family's dismay.

© Daniel Escale/Netflix Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla in The Crown

Elizabeth previously opened up about portraying the Princess of Wales, saying: “I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days. I really just trusted Peter's emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that.

© Justin Downing/Netflix The Crown season 6 shows Imelda starring as Queen Elizabeth II

“Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know." Khalid Abdalla, who plays Dodi Fayed, added: “It's been the honour of my life to be part of this project, to be part of The Crown, and to play Dodi."

Join us as we discuss Harry and Meghan's future following their move to Montecito in the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

