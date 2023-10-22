Monty Don inundated with support following heartbreaking family loss

Monty Don has been inundated with support from fans after announcing the sad death of his beloved dog, Nell.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Gardeners' World star revealed that the golden retriever passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in the summer.

Sharing an old photo of Nell as a puppy alongside a more recent photo, he penned in the caption: "I was going to tell you about my new book which is published next week but that can wait because my lovely dear Nell died last night.

"She was diagnosed with cancer in June and every day this summer has been a gift but it is over now. We buried her in the garden next to Nigel wrapped in one of my jackets with flowers, balls and her favourite biscuits. Her end was peaceful and dignified and ended obvious suffering but it never gets any easier to bear.

"So life goes on, but for the moment we are very, very sad," he added.

© Instagram Monty pictured with Nell

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their condolences to the presenter and his family. One person wrote: "Such sad news, people say dogs are lucky to have us but in reality we are the lucky ones to share their lives with them. Rest in peace Nell," while another added: "I am so heartbroken to read about your lovely Nell. I remember when you first introduced us to her on Gardener’s World. May happy memories or her ease the sadness for you and your family."

A third person commented: "This is so heartbreaking. I'm so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful girl. All of your dogs have brought immense joy into our lives over the years."

© Photo: Instagram Monty's dogs, Nell and Patti

Monty later thanked his fans for their support. He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all your kind messages about Nellie. Today I shall plant primroses on her grave and take Ned for a long walk in the flood. She is gone but the love remains."

Nell, along with Monty's other dogs, have become fan favourites on Gardeners' World, making frequent appearances in the 68-year-old's Longmeadow garden in Herefordshire.

Nell's sad passing comes just three years after the death of Monty's 12-year-old golden retriever Nigel, who died in May 2020.

© Photo: BBC Nell made frequent appearances on Gardeners' World

Taking to social media at the time, Monty paid tribute to his "old friend". He wrote: "Nigel has died. He was 12 and had a good life and his end was quick and painless and came after a very happy day when he walked and ate and played – gently – seemingly without a care. But it was a great shock and sadness."

Following Nigel's death, Monty welcomed Nell to the family, and then a Yorkshire Terrier called Patti.

Nigel passed away in May 2020

In September last year, the family were joined by another golden retriever puppy, named Ned. Monty revealed that the new four-legged addition was a replacement for Nigel.

"On a day when we are sharing a deep sense of sadness and loss, I went to choose the new bright innocent and irresistibly charming member of our family, replacing Nigel," he wrote. "He will be joining us next week. I haven't told Nellie or Patti yet…"