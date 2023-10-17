Death in Paradise's Ralf Little shares update on former co-star Joséphine Jobert following show exit

Ralf Little has shared an update on his former Death in Paradise co-star Joséphine Jobert in his latest fan Q&A on Instagram.

The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, was asked by one of his followers if he has stayed in touch with Joséphine, who stepped down from her role as Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell in season 11.

The Oldham-born star replied: "Do you know what, yes.

"I was in touch with her only recently, she's doing really well. I think she's absolutely brilliant. It's nice just to drop a little line to people like that who you've worked with really closely.

"Me and Tahj stay in touch when we're not on the island," he continued, adding: "So, yeah. She's doing great."

Joséphine departed the drama in season 11 when her character was forced to leave St Marie for her own safety following an undercover assignment.

During an interview with HELLO! last year, the French actress opened up about her decision to leave the show. "I felt that I did everything I could with Florence," she explained. "We said everything and she needs to move on and I need to move on.

"I've been on the show for seven years and you can stay in your comfort zone and keep on doing it or stop, which is a big decision emotionally and professionally, and try and move on and do something else. It's not personal, I love the show, I'm so proud of it, but as an actor and as a person it was time to move and try something else."

When asked if she would consider returning to the show at some point in the future, Joséphine said: "Maybe for a special episode, why not! Maybe not next year because it'd be too soon… but maybe in a few years, yeah, why not."

More recently, Joséphine hinted at the possibility of a cameo in the spin-off series, Beyond Paradise, which stars Kris Marshall. During an Instagram Q&A with fans earlier this year, the actress said: "It's a possibility that we discussed with the producer some time ago. So we'll see if that will happen. But I would love to anyway. It would be a very nice wink."

Ralf's latest update comes as he prepares to leave Guadeloupe and return to the UK once filming ends on October 27.

"We finish on October the 27th, [that's] our last day of filming and that will be that for this series of Death of Paradise. That will be season 13 done," he told fans via his Instagram page. "I'll be leaving Guadeloupe again for this year."

He went on to add that wrapping the series is always "bittersweet" for the cast and crew because "everybody is ready for change but nobody wants to leave."

The show will return to our screens in December with a Christmas special, which will be followed by new episodes in January 2024.