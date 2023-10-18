Death in Paradise's Ralf Little shares series 14 news as filming for season 13 ends

Filming for series 13 of Death in Paradise is just about to wrap, and Ralf Little has shared an exciting update about the upcoming 14th season.

During an Instagram Q&A over the weekend, Ralf revealed that he'll be returning to Guadeloupe in May next year to film the new episodes.

Responding to a fan who asked how long until shooting for series 14 begins, the actor said: "Well it's always between May and October, and there is another series confirmed. So, May and October."

Back in February, the BBC announced that the popular detective series would return for seasons 13 and 14, as well as two feature-length Christmas special episodes.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

Executive producer Tim Key said at the time: "The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we're delighted that we'll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series. We've got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we've got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone."

He added: "We've got huge plans for the future and can't wait to get going again."

© Denis Guyenon Filming for series 14 is set to begin in May

Fans will be eager to see the new episodes, which will arrive in January, following the dramatic ending to the previous season.

At the end of series 12, DI Neville Parker was sent to prison for murder. While his name was cleared and he was eventually released, viewers were left shocked when his love interest, Sophie Chambers (Chelsea Edge), was unveiled as the killer.

While Neville has been unlucky in love over the past few seasons, Ralf recently shared his hopes for his character's romantic life. "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13," he told fans in a Q&A.

© Photo: BBC Sophie turned out to be the killer in series 12

Ralf also gave viewers an idea of what to expect from the new episodes, teasing "more challenges" for the residents of St Marie.

"We're going to try and pick up with the tone at the end of series 12," he explained. "We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally.

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed. So we took a bit of a leap with that last year and it worked out really well and people seemed to really enjoy it.

© Denis Guyenon The characters will face "more challenges" in series 13

"So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters."

When will Death in Paradise return to our screens?

Filming for series 13 wraps in October, so fans should expect the new episodes to arrive on BBC One in January as usual. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.

In the meantime, viewers can look forward to the Christmas special, which will air in December.

© Denis Guyenon The Death In Paradise Christmas Special will air in December