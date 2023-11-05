Belgravia: The Next Chapter: everything you need to know about show’s season two

The Gilded Age is finally back for season two, and fans are loving the return to Julian Fellows’ sparkling world of 1880s New York City. However, the show’s return has had people questioning when the Downton Abbey creator’s other show, Belgravia, will be coming back. So is Belgravia coming back for season two? Find out here…

The show, which premiered in 2020, was initially intended to be a limited series, but its popularity has meant that it is coming back for round two, with filming taking place earlier in 2023. The show will be titled Belgravia: The Next Chapter, and will take place three decades after the events of season one in 1871 - so will look a little different from the original series.

In this case, Julian will be taking a step back from writing the show, and will instead remain serving as an executive producer while Sense and Sensibility screenwriter Helen Edmundson will be writing the second season.

What is the plot of Belgravia: The Next Chapter?

According to Deadline, the new series will follow the love story of Frederick Trenchard, the third Lord Trenchard, and his love interest, Clara Dunn - a newcomer to London’s high society. Unaware that he is illegitimate, his difficult childhood has left Frederick with insecurities, challenging his relationship with Clara.

Who will be in the Belgravia: The Next Chapter cast?

The new cast will see Harriet Slater, Ben Wainwright, Edward Bluemel and Elaine Cassidy join the show as Clara, Frederick, Dr Stephen Allergy, and Davison respectively. While Clara is described as smart and striking and determined to fight for her marriage after learning of her husband’s trauma, Frederick is described as being handsome, smitten with Clara, and having a "ferocious" work ethic. Meanwhile, Stephen is an "idealistic and charming" doctor who becomes captivated by Clara, and Davison plays Clara’s lady’s maid.

The show will also see royal family member Sophie Winkleman join the show as the Duchess of Rochester. As the queen of Belgravia, she is at the top of the social hierarchy but struggles with her son, Peter.

Speaking about the new series, the president of EPIX, Michael Wright, said: "With its cinematic scope, emotionally engaging story, and brilliant production design that brings the time period to life, Belgravia: The Next Chapter is an immersive story that will keep viewers riveted. We can’t wait to see what Julian, Helen Edmundson, and Carnival have in store for our audience."

When is Belgravia: The Next Chapter released?

Filming commenced in February 2023, and while early reports suggested that the show would be released in winter 2023, there has been no confirmation of that going ahead - with 2024 looking much more likely - but watch this space! HELLO! has reached out to ITV for more information.