How Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's hearing loss impacted her blossoming career

At 19 Millie Bobby Brown is an Emmy-nominated actress, Hollywood A-lister, UNICEF ambassador and now an author. But to many it will come as a surprise to learn that the teenage star of Stranger Things was actually born with partial hearing loss which over the years has progressed into full deafness in one ear.

The British actress shared rare details of her condition with Variety in 2017, and admitted that she doesn't let it stop her from doing anything she enjoys.

"I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don’t care, because I’m just doing what I love,” she told the publication. "You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you.”

It hasn't stopped Millie from exploring her own talents, including writing her first novel which is released on September 12, 2023.

"Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart,”" she previously shared of the book callled Nineteen Steps.

Her grandmother survived Bethnal Green tube disaster which was one of the worst civilian disasters of World War Two. The entrance to the bomb shelter was through one narrow door, and when the air raid sirens went off late one night, thousands of people began streaming through the doors to safety. However at the same time a brand new anti-aircraft rocket fired nearby, leaving everyone panicking and pushing to get into the shelter. A young woman is believed to have been the first to fall, and before she could get up others fell on top of her, and it is believed that within minutes hundreds of people had fallen and were trapped.

173 people died in the incident, including 62 children.

Millie is now an author as well

“I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive," Millie added, revealing that the book is an "epic story of love, loss and secrets".

Millie will next be seen on screen in The Electric State, a sci-fi adventire directed by Marvel auteurs Anthony and Joe Russo, and Damsel alongside 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett.

© Instagram Millie is engaged to fiance Jake

She is also planning her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi; they shared their news of their engagement in April 2023.

Millie used Taylor Swift lyrics from her hit single 'Lover,' to share the news, writing: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

But her fans may have to wait a while before they see any photos from their big day.

© Getty Images Millie attending a comic con in Japan in May 2023

"I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence," she told WWD, admitting she would be keeping those curtains closed for the wedding "because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once".

"And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life."

