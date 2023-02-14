Britain's Got Talent's Ant McPartin's £6m marital home is beyond stunning The 46-year-old has a beautiful abode in south-west London

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are due to be back on our screens thanks to a new upcoming series of Britain's Got Talent. The duo no doubt have jam-packed schedules, but when they have some time off they like to relax at home with their families.

We're certain Ant enjoys some downtime with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett at the beautiful £6 million home they share in Wimbledon, south-west London.

Ant moved there after handing over the keys to his former five-bedroom marital home in Chiswick to his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong as part of their divorce settlement. It marked the first time Ant had moved away from Dec, as their homes in Chiswick were on the same road.

Dec still lives there with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla, while Ant's ex-wife Lisa put their former home on the market in January 2019.

Ant has previously revealed a look inside his living room

Ant previously revealed a glimpse inside his pristine new home when he and Dec broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway live from their homes during lockdown in 2020. The living room has a rich blue and mustard colour scheme, with panelled walls and built-in shelving displaying an array of his awards, along with a luxurious blue velvet corner sofa.

Meanwhile, the couple were previously granted planning permission to construct a swimming pool in the garden, and while we haven't seen any updates, it sounded like it was going to be a very impressive space.

Planning documents revealed that Ant and Anne-Marie wanted to build a Victorian-style changing room alongside the pool and two single-storey extensions, and had their sights set on converting a garage into a bathroom.

Ant lives in Wimbledon while Dec lives in Chiswick

The rest of the couple's house is equally impressive, with seven bedrooms, a large media room and an open-plan kitchen and living area. Their master suite, meanwhile, has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bathtub.

The UK isn't the only place Ant has properties. Both Ant and Dec previously bought neighbouring holiday homes in the Algarve, Portugal, but their investments weren't exactly smooth sailing. When the development company went bust, Ant and Dec were left with unfinished homes of which they had spent almost £2.5 million each on.

Ant and Dec each had plans for a rooftop swimming pool, a cinema, a bar and a butler's kitchen. This Morning host Phillip Schofield also bought a property worth £1.5 million on the same complex.

