A new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner and now the first celebrity name taking part in the line-up for the 2023 series has been announced.

Jockey Frankie Dettori is seemingly joining the upcoming series of the reality show, hosted by the lovable Ant and Dec, and we can't wait to see him in action. The 52-year-old confirmed on Sunday that he was jetting off Down Under.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Frankie Dettori was spotted Down Under

"Hi everyone, I am here in California at the moment. I will get on the plane after racing, I’m coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup," he told his social media followers.

"Unfortunately, this year I’m suspended, so I can ride but I will support the Melbourne Cup carnival for the week, see some old friends riding and have a smashing time at the racing. Hopefully, we see some good winners, so make sure you come and see us."

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity 2023 reveals first look at new series

According to The Mirror, the jockey is expected to fly from Melbourne to Brisbane where he will meet up with ITV execs.

As with previous seasons, apart from 2020 and 2021 which took place in Wales, the celebrities are expected to be photographed walking through the arrivals gate at the airport and be swarmed by media who were all keen to see the famous faces joining the show!

Keep checking back here for updates on who is heading Down Under to appear in I'm a Celebrity…

When does the new series of I'm a Celebrity start?

ITV is yet to officially announce a start date for I'm a Celebrity but it typically starts in November and runs over a three-week period. In 2022, the series kicked off on Sunday 6 November and ran until 27 November.

© ITV ITV has been teasing the new series

Who else is starring in I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Frankie was the first celeb to be spotted Down Under, but we're yet to get an official announcement from ITV.

Last year's series had a brilliant line-up consisting of Mike Tindall, Jill Scott, Babatunde Aleshe, Scarlette Douglas, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock. The final three were Matt, Owen and Jill, the latter of whom was crowned 2022 Queen of the Jungle.

© Shutterstock Jill Scott and Owen Warner on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Check out our roundup up of rumoured contestants taking part in the show this year, here.

Where is I'm a Celebrity 2023 filmed?

Since the beginning, the cast and crew of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have headed to Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales.

© ITV Ant and Dec will be back to host

Although what viewers see on TV is simply a camp where the contestants reside, and the famous suspended bridge, there is plenty more production space behind the scene.

The camera crew ensures there's an on-site medical facility as well as accommodation for friends and family who visit when the famous names are voted off the show.