I'm a Celebrity 2023: Everything we know about the new series so far

Bring on the bushtucker trials! Ant and Dec are jetting off to the jungle in November, where they'll headline a new series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me out of Here. Ahead of the latest instalment, the comedy duo have already shared a teaser trailer, promising this year's contestants the 'celebrity treatment', complete with creepy crawlies and detestable dishes.

But, when can we expect the new series of I'm A Celebrity? And which brave souls will compete to be this year's King or Queen of the jungle? Here's what we know so far…

When will I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here air on ITV?

ITV is yet to reveal the official release date for I'm a Celebrity, however, Ant and Dec have clarified that they will be back on our screens in November. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the pair teased: "Get ready for your five-star jungle experience. We're back Down Under this November."

I'm a Celebrity typically airs its first episode in either the second or third week of November, and we expect the latest instalment will follow suit. Until then, watch this space!

Who is appearing on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here 2023?

There are many familiar names from British television that are circulating the rumour mill right now. So, who is a potential campmate for this year?

At this point in time, there have been whispers of Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Jade Thirwall, Alex Beresford and Josie Gibson joining the line-up, however, none of these stars have been confirmed.

While fans remain in the dark about the new contestants, check out our round-up of the 17 stars tipped to take part in 2023.

Where is I'm a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here 2023 taking place?

Earlier this year, I'm a Celebrity switched things up by hosting the All Stars special in the South African savannah. However, judging by the new teaser trailer, the series will return to its roots, with the campmates settling into the Australian jungle.

© Rex The series will return to its roots, with filming taking place in the Australian jungle

Springbrook National Park in Murwillumbah, New South Wales typically serves as the production location, and we imagine it will do so this year.