All the Light We Cannot See viewers saying same thing about Netflix series starring Mark Ruffalo

Netflix's latest drama, All the Light We Cannot See, premiered last week and fans have wasted no time getting stuck into the intense series.

Like the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr on which it's based, the limited series is set in World War Two and follows Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a young blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), as they flee occupied Paris while guarding a legendary diamond from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Viewers who tuned into the new series gave their verdict on social media – and it's safe to say that the drama went down a storm.

Taking to X, one person wrote: "Attention please. If you haven't watched it yet, #AllTheLightWeCannotSee is beyond excellent on Netflix. I'm not kidding, it so darn good!" while another hailed the show as "unbelievably good" and a "must-watch".

Aria Mia Loberti plays Marie-Laure

A third person tweeted: "About to start episode 4. If you're not watching it, you should. Beautiful. Dramatic. Heartbreaking and soul lifting. I'm getting the novel, too," while another added: "#AllTheLightWeCannotSee is masterfully written and beautifully executed! One of the best things I've seen on #Netflix in a very long time."

Many fans also praised the star-studded cast, which also includes Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, Lars Eidinger and Marion Bailey. One person wrote: "If you have some time, I FULLY recommend you watch the mini-series on @netflix #AllTheLightWeCannotSee. Beautiful story, cinematography and most of all, a solid cast, @hughlaurie @MarkRuffalo #LouisHofmann and @AriaMiaLoberti... binge-watched it over 2 nights.. and LOVED IT!"

Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig

A second viewer applauded newcomer Aria for her performance, writing: "Such a moving story. Remarkable cast. Stunning performance from the remarkable Aria Mia Loberti who played the lead role of Marie-Laure Leblanc."

A third agreed, adding: "Aria Mia Loberti is exceptional in this role. The emotion and expression she showcases in her portrayal is truly poignant. She gave the role such remarkable depth for someone who never acted before. I admire her talent & hope she's considered for awards."

What is All the Light We Cannot See about?

All the Light We Cannot See is a story of courage and human connection amidst devastating destruction.

The series, which is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), follows two teenagers, Marie-Laure LeBlanc and Werner Pfennig, who are drawn together by an illegal radio broadcast during World War II.

Viewers are introduced to Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who escape German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Nell Sutton as Young Marie-Laure and Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

The synopsis continues: "Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure’s path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits.

"Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope."