Netflix's Locked In: viewers saying same thing about Sanditon stars new thriller

Netflix's latest mystery thriller, Locked In, premiered this week and viewers are saying the same thing about the film.

The new movie, which stars Famke Janssen, Rose Williams and Finn Cole, follows ex-Hollywood actor Katherine, who becomes involved in a car accident and wakes up in hospital with locked-in syndrome.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the compelling movie. One person wrote: "I really enjoyed that, great performances and cinematography. Well worth watching," while another added: "Halfway through #LockedInNetflix. So far so good. Anna Friel, Famke Janssen, Rose Williams."

Others also commended the performances from the cast, particularly Sanditon actress Rose. One person tweeted: "I just finished #LockedInNetflix! It was just the kind of psychological thriller my family always used to love. It kept me on the edge of my seat! #RoseWilliams is wonderful in this movie. Congratulations to Rose! We always knew your future looked bright!" while another added: "Wow! The ending was really harrowing! @rose_williams_ you were amazing, as was the entire cast! The music was great. The colouring on the film was very in line with the genre. It kept me guessing. Congratulations!"

A third person commented: "WOW! Really well done film. Great acting by the fabulous @rose_williams_ #FamkeJanssen and @annafriel! Masterfully directed by #NourWazzi! Musical score was superb. Definitely worth the watch! Congratulations to all!"

What is Netflix's Locked In about?

The film follows former actor Katherine, who suffers from locked-in syndrome after being hit by a car, leaving her nurse Nicky to figure out what happened to her.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Katherine, a former Hollywood actor, wakes up in the hospital unable to move. She's been hit by a car and suffers from locked-in syndrome — her eyes are the only thing she's able to move. Through her nurse, Nicky, we find out what's led to Katherine's hospitalization. Katherine, communicating with her via letter board, blinks when Nicky reads the correct letter: She claims there's been a murder.

"Through flashbacks, we see snapshots of Katherine's life just after she adopts her late best friend's daughter, Lina. Lina idolizes Katherine and quickly becomes close with her chronically ill son, Jamie. Later, Lina and Jamie get married — much to Katherine's dismay, as Jamie is the heir to his late father's manor, where they all live. As Lina and Katherine's relationship deteriorates, Lina bonds with Jamie’s doctor, Robert, and tragedies befall Katherine's family."

Who stars in Netflix's Locked In?

X-Men star Famke Janssen portrays Katherine, while Sanditon's Rose Williams plays Katherine's adoptive daughter, Lina.

Rounding out the cast are Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole as Katherine's stepson Jamie, Violent Night's Alex Hassell as Dr. Robert Lawrence, and Marcella's Anna Friel as nurse Nicky Mackenzie.