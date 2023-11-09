9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein emotional while teasing season 5 filming as SAG-AFTRA strikes end

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein has shared his delight regarding the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which delayed the hit Fox drama as well as many other network and streaming shows since July. Sharing the news that the work stoppage will end from Thursday, adding the post: “Let’s [expletive] go.” He also shared a photo of himself squeezing his eyes shut in joy as he celebrated the happy news, captioning the post: “Hallelujah.”

9-1-1: Lone Star was renewed back in May for its fifth season, while its flagship show, 9-1-1, wasn’t renewed, and moved to ABC instead. The hit show stars Rob Lowe, Rafael Silva and Gina Torres – and we can’t wait to see what’s in store next season!

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein's Pride shoot with Hello!

Season four ended with Ronen’s character TK Strand happily tying the knot to his partner, Carlos Silva. While the show usually premieres at the start of the year, season five will almost certainly be delayed due to the strikes.

SAG-AFTRA reached an agreement with Hollywood film and television studios in November after 188 days of striking. The guid released a statement which read: “The strike officially ends at 12.01am on Thursday, 9 November. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, 10 November, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting.”

Ronen Rubinstein was smiling with joy following the end of the stike

Stars were quick to celebrate the happy news on social media, with Octavia Spencer writing: “Who else is dancing right now??? Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee!" Mandy Moore added: “Let’s get back to work, friends! Who else is dancing right now??? Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee!"

Speaking about the happy occasion, Union negotiating committee member Shaan Sharma told New York Times: “You can be happy for the deal overall, but you can feel a sense of loss for something that you didn't get that you thought was important.”

© Fox 9-1-1 LONE STAR: L-R: Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in the "Open" episode

The news comes just a few weeks after the Writers Guild of America strike concluded. At the time, WGAW President Meredith Stiehm and WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi released a statement that read: “Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership.

© Fox Ronen Rubinstein and Lisa Edelstein in 911: Lone Star

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago. We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman, Negotiating Committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, the entire WGA Negotiating Committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike.”