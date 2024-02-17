New 9-1-1 season 7 trailer reveals cruise explosion is not what it first appeared

9-1-1 – we have a major emergency. A new trailer for the 9-1-1season seven premiere has dropped, and it looks like the cruise ship explosion we were expecting is much much more terrifying than first thought. "Last week, my husband, he booked us on a cruise. It's kind of a belated honeymoon," the clip shows Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) telling her therapist Frank (a familiar face to long-time 9-1-1 fans) of husband Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

"I'm terrified," she then adds to which Frank responds: "I'm sure you'll be fine." Famous last words, as the trailer then cuts to guests onboard the cruise ship appearing to be held hostage by terrorists who capture the boat and hold everyone at gunpoint.

Watch the trailer below:

9-1-1 season 7 trailer reveals cruise explosion is now what it first appeared

We then see the 118 and Hen Wilson trying to track the pair down: "I'm looking for Captain Nash and his wife but I can't find their cruise ship."

Evan 'Buck' Buckley, Howard 'Chim' Han and Eddie Diaz are then seen boarding helicopters with grave looks on their faces, as the pilot - former 118 firefighter Tommy Kinard - declares: "We're flying into a hurricane!"

During the Television Critics Association event in February 2024, showrunner Tim Minear revealed the cruise emergency was inspired by the film The Poseidon Adventure and will be a three-episode arc.

© ABC Angela Bassett stars as Athena in 911

This new trailer also hints at time jumps, as we last saw Bobby and Athena walking on to the cruise ship.

However Athena's therapy session appears to suggest we will see the decision-making process of the pair making the last-minute decision to go on their honeymoon, and not tell their friends and family.

Never let it be said that 9-1-1 doesn't know how to give us an exhilarating storyline for our favorites.

ABC previously released the synopsis for season seven episode one, which will air on March 14, along with the episode title, "Abandon ‘Ships".

"Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together," the synopsis read, also revealing that the first episode won't be fully focused on the cruise ship.

© ABC 9-1-1 season 7 will premiere on March 14

Angela spoke to HELLO! at the 2024 Golden Globes and admitted this is her "favorite opening" in seven seasons.

"It is going to be very wet and wonderful, wet and wild," she said.

"It's a shortened season because we had such a crazy year in Hollywood, so we are going to give it to you, we won't be coasting, we are coming full throttle."