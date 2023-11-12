Nikita Kuzmin's rarely-seen girlfriend Lauren shows support with sweet gesture backstage Strictly

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's girlfriend Lauren Jaine supported her boyfriend and his dance partner Layton Williams from the sidelines during Saturday's live show.

In a behind-the-scenes photo shared on social media, Lauren was matching with the dancing duo, with all three donning purple outfits. The twenty-something model looked breathtaking in a tight-fitting purple dress, which featured a cut-out around her midriff.

© Lauren Jaine/Instagram Nikita's girlfriend Lauren showed her support by matching with her boyfriend and Layton

Showing her encouragement for the dancers in her Instagram Story, Lauren wrote in the caption: "Team purple!"

Layton was quick to reshare the snap on his own Instagram Stories, captioning the post with three purple heart emojis.

Saturday night was a big night for Nikita and Layton, who received an impressive 39 points for their show-stopping Argentine Tango.

WATCH: Nikita and Layton brought the house down with their epic Argentine Tango

They received high praise from the judges, with Motsi Mabuse left "speechless" by the dance, which she called "epic and iconic". Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas hailed the "breathtaking" performance, saying it went "beyond perfect and pure art".

© Guy Levy Layton and Nikita received 39 points for their performance

"I'm lost in the Layton magic," she said.

Lauren's most recent post isn't the first time the model has shown her support for her boyfriend during this year's competition. Taking to Instagram after last week's show, Lauren shared a gorgeous picture of her and Nikita, who were both dressed to the nines as they posed together in a restaurant.

In the caption, the flame-haired beauty wrote: "So hugely proud of you this week - it's been far from easy and you were just incredible."

© Instagram Lauren has shared various photos of the couple on her Instagram page

Strictly pro dancer Carlos Gu was quick to gush over the pair in the comments section, writing: "My favourite couple."

Saturday night's live show isn't the only time Lauren has stepped foot in Elstree Studios, she also made an appearance during Movie Week, which saw Nikita and Layton perform a Viennese Waltz to 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' from Grease.

Posting a photo from the ballroom floor that showed Lauren, Layton and Nikita posing alongside the pro dancer's parents Natalia and Ievgen Kuzmin, Lauren penned a sweet message in the caption. "Very proud," she wrote, alongside a pink heart emoji.

© Instagram Lauren shared this photo of Nikita in September

While it isn't known how long Nikita and Lauren have been dating, the model has shared several photos of her boyfriend on her Instagram page since the summer.

In one post from September, Lauren shared a carousel of snaps, several of which included sweet images of herself and Nikita. The caption simply read: "Happy days."

Nikita was quick to show his affection for his girlfriend in the comments section below, writing: "Love you," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Instagram It's not known when the couple began dating

Who is Nikita's girlfriend Lauren?

Lauren is a model who is signed to First Model Management. She's also a recent graduate and, judging by her Instagram, graduated from Durham University earlier this year.

From her social media page, it would seem that Lauren moved to London last summer.