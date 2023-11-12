Strictly viewers issue same complaint following Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin's Argentine Tango

Strictly stars Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin brought the house down with their incredible Argentine Tango on Saturday night.

The couple scored an impressive 39 points from the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood the only judge to hand out a nine rather than a ten – and it's safe to say viewers weren't very happy about it.

Taking to social media, fans of the show complained about Craig's scoring, with many saying the dance was worthy of a perfect 40.

One person wrote: "I can't imagine what this boy has to do to get a 10 from Craig. Dear God if that wasn't perfection I have no idea what is!!!" while a second added: "This should have been tens tens tens across the board. Just OUTSTANDING."

A third fan penned: "This not getting a 40 has got to be one of the biggest injustices in Strictly history. The judges (except Craig) were all right - it was special, stunning, absolutely floored me and took me somewhere else completely. The best dance (let alone Argentine) I have ever seen on Strictly. So special to have this kind of representation," while another asked: "Gonna need some answers on why Craig didn't think that flawless performance by Layton and Nikita wasn't worth a 10????"

While Craig didn't give the pair a score of ten for their dance, he had no notes to give during the judges' comments. "A-MA-ZING," he told the duo.

Meanwhile, Layton and Nikita received a standing ovation from both Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, who were full of praise for the dance.

Motsi said she was "speechless", adding: "That happens once in a lifetime to me. That was epic, iconic, it will never be done like that again. That was special and I mean special in the whole world of the Strictly Come Dancing type of competition. That was the bomb."

Shirley reiterated: "All over the world I've seen all sorts of competitions, not even just within Strictly. This goes beyond perfect and pure art. It's breathtaking… I'm lost in the Layton magic."

As for Anton Du Beke, he said he'd "pay good money" to watch the dance, adding: "It was extraordinary."

While most fans took to social media to praise the incredible dance, one person couldn't help but notice Layton wasn't quite himself on Saturday night.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan wrote: "I hope you're ok. You didn't seem like your usual bubbly self tonight after your dance. I'm worried. Your dance was INCREDIBLE, best Argentine Tango ever on the show for me!! I'm really proud of you so I hope you're proud of yourself."

The Bad Education star was quick to reassure his followers and explained that he was simply "overwhelmed". He penned: "It was just super emotional and I was really overwhelmed. Thank you everyone for the love though, wow. I hope we've done enough to make it through to Blackpool."