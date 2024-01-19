Gladiator 2: Paul Mescal gives major update on highly-anticipated sequel movie

Paul Mescal is the man of the moment with several hit movies - and award nominations - under his belt. So after landing starring roles in beloved projects including Normal People and Aftersun, will his role in Gladiator 2 live up to the hype?

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, the 27-year-old opened up about the film’s release date - and confirmed that the production was finally finished after they were forced to pause it during the SAG-AFTRA Strikes. He explained: “I finished filming yesterday and survived. It’s done. I am not allowed to say anything, but it will be out at thanksgiving this year.”

WATCH: Paul Mescal stars in All of Us Strangers trailer

It was confirmed that the movie is set to land in cinemas in the US on 22 November 2024 - and we couldn’t be more excited!

Will Russell Crowe make an appearance?

Russell, who starred in the original movie as Maximus, has confirmed that he won’t be in the sequel. Chatting on the Ryan Tubridy Show, he said: “It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all. I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it.

© Photo: Getty Images Paul opened up about Gladiator 2

“I think where they're picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that's a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created.”

What will Gladiator 2 be about?

Following the events of the original movie, which was released back in 2023, the story now follows Lucilla’s son Lucius, who is the nephew of the evil Emperor. Paul is set to play a now grown-up Lucius, who is set to go on his own journey in Ancient Rome. Sign us up!

© Getty Images Paul Mescal was recently nominated for a BAFTA

Director Ridley Scott has also appeared to confirm that Lucius is actually Maximus’ secret son, telling Empire: “It's the next generation. Roman history is so exotic that any part of it is really fascinating. History is far more exotic than anything you can dream up. The film will take the next step, which is the son. [Lucilla's] son, Lucius.”

Lucius is thought to be Maximus and Lucilla's son

What happened in the original movie?

For those who haven’t seen the 2003 movie, the story follows Maximus, the leader of the Roman Army. After the Emperor tells Maximus that he plans to have succeed him as Emperor, his son Commodus murders his father in a jealous rage, and arranges to have Maximus’ family murdered. While Maximus survives, he is sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator, leading his path back to Commodus to exact his revenge.