Taylor Swift shares personal message on live TV – what she said

Taylor Swift is clearly enthralled by Dancing with the Stars' decision to theme an entire week after her extensive and beloved catalog of music.

The pop sensation, 33, shared a special video message for the contestants of the ABC competition ahead of the night's first celebrity performances.

After an introductory routine from the show's pro dancers and a message from Mandy Moore, Taylor's personal choreographer for the Eras Tour and tonight's guest judge, the singer herself chimed in with a short and sweet clip.

Dressed in her signature Eras bedazzled bodysuit, she gushed: "Hey guys, it's Taylor. I just wanted to say thank you so much for having this…me themed night on Dancing with the Stars!

"I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend Mandy Moore have put together, I so wish I could be there!

"But I'm on tour in Brazil. I'm sending you guys all my love, and best of luck to all the contestants!"

© Getty Images Taylor shared a special video message while in Brazil on the Eras Tour

Six celebrity contestants remain in tonight's episode, those being Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and Charity Lawson.

Taylor previously teased the upcoming week with a short clip that aired on the show at the end of the previous episode, which was themed "Whitney Houston Night" and saw guest judge Billy Porter join the panel.

"I can't wait to see Dancing with the Stars celebrate all my eras," she said in her previous message, immediately drumming up fan excitement for the episode.

Fans on social media have reacted with comments such as: "I've never been more excited for a theme," and: "I'VE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED FOR A DWTS WEEK!!!!!!!!!!!!" as well as: "Ready for them to shake it off tonight" plus a "We are never ever getting over this," from the official Hulu Instagram page.

© Getty Images Taylor has performed on Dancing with the Stars in the past

Meanwhile, back in Brazil, Taylor finished the first of a consecutive leg of performances in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 20, a day later than planned after a show was postponed due to extreme heat conditions following the heartbreaking death of 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides due to a heat stroke.

She will return to the stage once again on November 24 in São Paulo for another three shows till November 26 before ending the first grand leg of the tour, which has already been touted as the highest grossing concert tour of all time.

© Getty Images "I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend Mandy Moore have put together, I so wish I could be there!"

The "Cruel Summer" singer will finally return to the stage on February 7 for a run of shows in 2024, starting with four back-to-back concerts in Tokyo, Japan, extending for months through Asia and Europe before returning to North America and (as of now) wrapping the tour on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

