Travis Kelce makes surprising career decision amid Taylor Swift romance: report

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is going from tight end to game show host, as new reports claim he is hosting an updated version of the television show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Production has reportedly already begun in Los Angeles which is why the NFL star and girlfriend Taylor Swift have been spending so much time in the city. Variety first reported the news in March, sharing that there were some concerns "about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football".

© Kansas City Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

He will need to return to Kansas City for training in mid-July ahead of the new NFL season kicking off in September, and his schedule for the following six months will be tight.

HELLO! has reached out to Amazon and reps for Travis for comment.

© Getty Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)

Travis' decision to make the move into hosting comes after he has already been making small steps into the world of entertainment.

In 2016 he was the star of his own reality romance show, Catching Kelce, but in recent years he has hosted Saturday Night Live and made the move to begin producing films and documentaries: his first film My Dead Friend Zoe, premiered at SXSW earlier in March, and King Pleasure, an upcoming documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat, will go into production later in 2024.

© Getty It's a love story for Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce

It was thought that Travis would travel to Europe in May with Taylor as she begins the fourth leg of her Eras Tour in France. The superstar wrapped up the third leg of her Eras Tour with six nights in Singapore in February – and she ended it with another shout out to boyfriend Travis, changing the lyrics in 'Karma' to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me".

Travis, 34, had flown into Singapore for the final night, with fans spotting him in a private box with friends as Taylor performed her three-hour long set. As it came to a close, he was – as in previous times when he had watched her on tour – waiting backstage where fans caught her running into his arms for a kiss.

The two began dating in summer 2023 after he attended her show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

He tried to give her his number but was rebuffed and told she did not meet anyone prior to performing, and he called her out for it on his podcast 'New Heights'. Taylor later called the move "metal as hell" and it is thought they were introduced by mutual friends in the weeks after.