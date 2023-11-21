Taylor Swift suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction during rescheduled Eras show following fan's death

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Brazil on Monday for her rescheduled Eras Tour concert after postponing Saturday's show following the death of her fan, Ana Clara Benevides, on Friday.

However, her usually flawless performance was marred by an awkward wardrobe malfunction after the heel on Taylor's bejeweled Christian Louboutin shoes broke.

In videos circulating online, the 'Cruel Summer' singer can be seen snapping off the heel of the iconic, red-bottomed boots before tossing it into the crowd for one lucky concertgoer to take home as a souvenir.

Ever the professional, Taylor continued to perform several songs from the 'Lover' portion of the show while balancing on the ball of her foot before making a wardrobe change.

Her fancy footwork had fans calling her a "real-life Barbie", in reference to the much-talked-about scene in the recent 'Barbie' movie which saw Margot Robbie – who played the titular character – remove her shoes and still walk with an arched foot.

© X/Twitter Taylor Swift ripped off her broken heel and still performed several songs on her tip-toes

"She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie," one commented. Another said: "Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie," and a third added: "Taylor Swift (Barbie's version)."

© X/Twitter Taylor Swift was compared to Barbie after balancing on the ball of her foot

The 'Blank Space' singer's return to the stage comes after she shared a heartbreaking statement following the death of 23-year-old Ana, who died from a cardiac arrest before Taylor's concert on Friday.

According to Folha De S. Paulo, Ana was given CPR for 40 minutes before being taken to hospital where she suffered a second cardiac arrest and sadly died.

Taylor Swift was visibly emotional after returning to the stage following a fan's death

Taylor initially shared a statement which read: "I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."

She added: "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift's fan died before her Eras show in Brazil on November 17

She followed it up with a message to postpone her show on Saturday, writing: "I'm writing this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first."

Friday night saw Taylor perform her first of three shows in Rio de Janeiro, where temperatures soared to almost 100 degrees. At one point, she briefly stopped singing to ask her crew to hand out water to people struggling in the crowd.

Taylor Swift was emotional as she played a song about grief

Taylor returned to the stage on Sunday, where she appeared to pay a special tribute to Ana by performing 'Bigger Than the Whole Sky', a song from her newest album, Midnights, which focuses on grief.

