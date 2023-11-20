Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift tearful as she returns to stage following death of fan with heartbreaking surprise song

Subscribe

Subscribe

Taylor Swift tearful as she returns to stage following death of fan with heartbreaking surprise song

Taylor Swift returned to her Eras Tour after postponing a date following the death of concertgoer Ana Clara Benevides

Taylor Swift looked visibly tearful during the Eras Tour
Emmy Griffiths
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
Share this:

Taylor Swift looked visibly tearful and appeared to cry during her return to her Eras Tour in Brazil following the death of a fan. The pop star postponed the tour after a 23-year-old, Ana Clara Benevides, died from a cardiac arrest at a show in Rio de Janeiro. 

According to Folha De S. Paulo, Ana was given CPR for 40 minutes before being taken to hospital where she sadly died. Taylor initially shared a statement which read: "I can't believe I'm writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this.

WATCH: Taylor Swift’s ‘Taylor’s Version' re-recordings explained

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it… I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Taylor Swift wipes away tears at concert
Taylor Swift wipes away tears at concert

She followed it up with a message to postpone her show on Saturday, writing: "I'm writing this from my dressing room at the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first."

Taylor Swift's favorite red lipsticks - plus an affordable lookalike

Taylor returned to the stage on Sunday, where she appeared to pay a special tribute to the late concertgoer by performing Bigger Than the Whole Sky, a song from her newest album, Midnights, which focuses on grief. The lyrics read: "No words appear before me in the aftermath/ Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears/ Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness… Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time." 

You may also like

A message from Taylor Swift© Instagram
Taylor shared the message online

She also wiped her ears and appeared to let out a sob after finishing her song Champagne Problems, as the fans began to chant 'Te Amo' to the star. 

taylor swift eras tour© Getty Images
Taylor performing on her Eras Tour

Speaking about the tribute, one person wrote: "I know Taylor said that she would never be able to talk about what happened but this was such a beautiful and special way to honour Ana." Another fan added: "You can hear the brokenness in her voice because of who it's dedicated to. I feel so bad for her she shouldn’t have to go through this." A third person posted on X: "You know she did it for Ana. This is beautiful" 

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more