Theo James smoulders in first look images for Guy Ritchie's drama The Gentleman

First look images of Guy Ritchie's highly-anticipated drama The Gentleman has dropped – and wow!

The incredible cast boasts the likes of The White Lotus 2 actor Theo James, I Hate Suzie's Daniel Ings, Skins actress Kaya Scodelario and Lady Chatterley's Lover star Joely Richardson. The Netflix drama follows Eddie Horniman (played by Theo) who unexpectedly inherits his father's sizable country estate - only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire.

© Netflix Guy Ritchie is at the helm of the new Netflix drama The Gentleman, which will air in 2024

The synopsis reads: "Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. "Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The series, which will also star Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito and Chanel Cresswell, is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, but will not include the original characters.

© Netflix Guy Ritchie's highly-anticipated drama has a stellar cast

In one of the first look images, Theo's character is seen sitting in a plush red leather armchair while holding a glass of red wine. In another shot, he was seen walking a dog outside a stately home during a cold, misty day. Meanwhile, in another scene, Kaya looked sharp in a corduroy grey suit, posing with a pouty red lip.

"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," creator Guy, who will also serve as executive producer and co-writer, previously told Netflix.

© Netflix Kaya Scodelario looks sharp in her suit

"We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

The 2019 film version followed an American expat (who was played by Matthew McConaughey) trying to sell off his lucrative marijuana business in London, leading plots, bribery and schemes against him.

© Netflix Joely Richardson also stars

Guy enlisted a stellar line-up of actors – as well as Matthew, the movie also featured Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Jason Wong, Hugh Grant and Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery.