Virgin River fans issue same plea following dramatic part 2 trailer

Virgin River fans have shared a plea with the writers of the popular Netflix drama ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated second part of season five.

The show's official Instagram account shared the trailer for the upcoming episodes earlier this month, and in the comments section, viewers pleaded that the new instalments see Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) reunited.

In season five, Brie broke up with Brady when she thought he was still involved in the drugs ring, and decided to give things a go with Mike.

In the trailer, however, the two exes are seen gazing adoringly at one another while standing underneath some mistletoe – and fans are hoping the pair will reconcile in the upcoming episodes.

One person wrote on social media: "Please put Brie and Brady back together," while another added: "Brie and Brady! Come on show. Let's get them back together. I am not feeling the new couples for their characters."

A third fan commented: "Cannot wait to see these episodes! Especially excited for the mistletoe scene with Brie and Brady! Please @virginriverseries @patrickseansmith @theerincardillo @richkeith Pretty pretty please with a cherry on top, our beloved #Briady back together," while another added: "I'm ready! Just one request…please for the love of God put Bri and Brady back together!"

Many fans also took to the comments section to share their excitement for the festive episodes, with many intrigued to discover who Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) real father is.

One person penned: "I'm dying to find out who Mel's father is," while another suggested that Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) might be her dad: "OMG is Doc her father?"

In the final episode of part one, Mel discovers that her mother may have had an affair with a man living in Virgin River, sending her on a hunt for her father.

In a recent interview with Glamour, executive producer Patrick Sean Smith addressed fan speculation about the possibility of Doc being Mel's real father.

While he didn't confirm nor deny the rumors, he did seem to hint at the possibility that Mel's dad is a character that audiences may already know.

"I think the fun of the two upcoming episodes is looking around and realizing it could be anybody in Virgin River," he said.

However, when asked if viewers had already met him, he kept his cards close to his chest. "I don't want to reveal," he responded.

Although, he did add that "everybody is a suspect".

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes, Patrick said that they are "a little bit lighter". "We wanted to play a little more comedy after the weight of this season," he explained. "It felt like, if we're going to give a holiday gift to the audience, let's make it a fun one.

"So part of what Mel and Jack are going through in those two episodes is like the scavenger hunt through Virgin River trying to track down the man who is her biological father. They're going from clue to clue."