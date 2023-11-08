Robbie Williams documentary: biggest bombshell moments of four-part Netflix series

Robbie Williams’ new documentary details the ups and downs of the star's complicated relationship with fame, media attention, his struggle with addiction and the highs and lows of his incredible music career. With the four episodes now available on Netflix, here are the biggest bombshells from Robbie’s new documentary…

He was 16 when he joined Take That

Robbie was a whippersnapper when he joined Take That, aged just 16. In archival footage shown on the show, a teenage Robbie can be seen telling reporters how he’s only ever danced at discos before but managed to keep up with his fellow bandmates. Robbie also pointed out the unique situation of being the youngest band member by four years and how it was a "huge" gap, with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald all being at least 20 when the band was formed.

WATCH: Robbie Williams tells his life story in this new documentary

Robbie was jealous of Gary Barlow

Robbie admitted that he was jealous of Gary while they were together in Take That, and admitted to his daughter Teddy that he was "vengeful" when he launched his own solo career.

© Photo: Getty Images Robbie opened up about his relationship with Gary

When asked by his daughter Teddy about who he disliked the most in Take That? He said: "I disliked Gary the most because he was the one who was supposed to have everything and the career, and I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful." Teddy asked how, to which he replied: "By having the career that he was supposed to have." Watching a video of himself verbally abusing his former bandmate, he said: "I’m sorry I treated Gary like that."

He was nearly dropped from his record label

Robbie’s record label was about to drop him after his 1st solo single was as successful as they would have liked to be. However, Robbie then had a massive hit on his hands with Angels, leading to a newfound faith in the pop star which went from strength to strength as he brought out one smash hit single after the next.

Robbie was almost dropped

Robbie was terrified at Glastonbury

Robbie performed at Glastonbury in 1998 and admitted that he was terrified of performing in front of the crowd. He said: "It was one of those moments where I think I’m going to be found out." However, he of course brought the house down with an incredible set.

© Getty Singer Robbie Williams during a performance on the first day of the Mad Cool 2023 festival, on July 6, 2023, in Villaverde, Madrid, Spain

Americans didn’t get his sense of humour

The pop star went to America in an attempt to become a success across the pond, but was unsuccessfully, particularly in comparison to his status as Britain’s biggest pop star at the time. Listening to feedback, Robbie learned that the American audience struggled to understand his sense of humour and jokes "about his bum". He struggled badly with depression at the time and didn’t enjoy the experience.

© Getty Images Robbie Williams opened up about his life in the new documentary

A pap told Robbie that Geri was calling the paparazzi

Robbie opened up about the intense amount of press attention that followed himself and Geri during their relationship, admitting that it seemed that there were paparazzi wherever they went, even before they arrived. When he asked one of the photographers, they told him that Geri was the one to tip them off. Speaking in the documentary, Robbie said: "Now I don’t think that’s true for one second but, at the time, I did believe it. It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche when you can’t trust anybody."

© Dave Hogan Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell at the Brit Awards in London 26/2/01

Eternity is about Geri Halliwell

You were there for summer dreamin’ is all about a memorable holiday that Robbie took with Geri, who was his girlfriend at the time, as well as his writing partner Guy Chambers and his partner. Describing it as a very happy time, Robbie admitted that the amount of press attention on their trip put a downer on the experience. When they returned, he wrote Eternity about Geri. Aw!

© Shutterstock Geri Halliwell-Horner and Robbie dated

Robbie and his writing partner Guy Chambers fell out over a hit single

Robbie wrote Come Undone and was incredibly put out when his writing partner, Guy Chambers, dismissed the song as not being very good. The argument was a factor in Robbie's decision to end their partnership (before they reconciled several years later). Robbie said: "I think Guy thought, 'We are a band called Robbie Williams,' but I needed full control as much as possible."

Robbie Williams with Guy Chambers

He had a full-blown panic attack during his arena tour

Robbie performed two shows at Leeds back in 2006, where he admitted that he was an all-time career low after suffering a panic attack before going onto stage, which continued throughout his performance. The star called it a nightmare come true and thought people were reading his mind as he went ahead with the show. On the second night, Robbie wanted to cancel due to badly struggling with coping while on stage, however, he explained that "it would have cost more money than I had" to pull out of the gig.

Robbie Williams in his new documentary

Robbie and Ayda didn’t think they had a connection

After the pair were set up, Ayda visited him in between enjoying a party at his home in LA, only for neither of them to feel a spark. He drove her to her party where the pair both loosened up and began to enjoy one another’s company, leading Robbie to join her at the party. During their stay there, he disappeared due to drug usage, and Ayda ended up taking him home and nursing him.

Robbie and Ayda briefly split up

Robbie and Ayda broke up when he went into rehab

Robbie went into rehab in 2007, where he ended his relationship with Ayda due to his need to focus on his sobriety and mental health, leaving her devastated at the time. Of course, the pair reconciled when Robbie’s health was better, and are now married with four children!

© Dave Benett Robbie Williams and Ayda Field attend the pop-up launch of new Netflix Documentary Series "Robbie Williams" at the London Film Museum

He lost out on money rejoining Take That

When rejoining Take That in 2009, Robbie revealed that going on tour with them meant losing out on a lot of money. He explained that his advisors had shown him his profits by going on a solo tour versus with Take That, and that there was a large difference. However, rejoining helped him to return to the stage after a long break.

Robbie's documentary is now out

He explained: "Rejoining Take That really helped me. Propelled me back in. Helped me to hide in public, helped me to be camouflaged but seen. Great Britain was ours for that summer. I felt like 'pop star Robbie Williams' and rejoining Take That was a vitally important part of my journey to where I am now.

"What’s happened to my career since then is a miracle… My audience has protected me through the years."