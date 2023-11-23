Anton Du Beke addresses Angela Rippon 'fix' claims in candid remarks

On last week's Strictly, Angela Rippon and professional partner Kai Widdrington were eliminated after their third consecutive dance-off, but some fans believed there were ulterior motives behind the judges choosing to save the 79-year-old in previous weeks.

Angela used to host Come Dancing, a predecessor show to Strictly that was broadcast from Blackpool's Tower Ballroom. Some fans were convinced that Angela had consistently been saved by the judges to make it to the iconic dancing arena as a 'full circle' moment, however show judge Anton Du Beke has dismissed this claims.

During an appearance on Times Radio, Anton was asked by presenter Jane Garvey: "Angela Rippon was always going to get to Blackpool, wasn't she?" to which the judge responded: "No, are you mad? No. If she was terrible in week one she'd have been first to go, probably. It doesn't really work that way."

When pressed further on the matter, Anton said that Angela deserved to get to the milestone on her dance ability "without question". He then explained: "We had the opportunity as judges to eliminate. And we chose not to because she was worthy of a place in the dance off to stay in the competition.

© Guy Levy Angela was eliminated in the Tower Ballroom

"Because the suggestion is that we care more about who stays and who goes out than we do, we don't care. Makes no difference to us. What does it make to me? The producers don't speak to me. They don't come to me and go: 'Listen, we wouldn't mind if you kept such and such in'."

Towards the end of her time in the competition, Angela faced both Adam Thomas and Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the dance-off, sending them both home. On those weeks, the broadcaster had scored higher marks from the judges than her opponent.

The broadcaster survived two dance-offs

The star was eliminated this week after facing EastEnders star Bobby Brazier in the dance-off, with the judges unanimously opting to save the actor and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Following her elimination, Angela said: "I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession…

© Mirrorpix The star used to host Come Dancing

"Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I've come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I've done.

"It's absolutely fabulous… But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here [to Kai]. He has looked after me so brilliantly, he's a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he's a terrific teacher… and he has the patience of a saint."

© Instagram Anton has been a part of the Strictly family from the beginning

In response, Kai added: "I'm so proud of you and you should be proud of yourself, it's been my absolute honour and pleasure to dance with you especially in this beautiful ballroom."

