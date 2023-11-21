When is the Strictly Come Dancing finale and who is going to be in it?

Strictly Come Dancing’s competition has seriously heated up - and we think any couple could be making it into the grand final at this point! The remaining contestants - Ellie Leach, Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Bobby Brazier, Angela Scanlon and Nigel Harman - have all received amazing scores throughout the season - but will they make it to the final, and what do we know about the end of the competition? Get all of the details here…

When is the Strictly Come Dancing finale?

The finale will air on 16 December on the BBC and will see finalist couples battle it out to lift the Glitterball trophy. The show typically has four couples in the finale, but occasionally there will be three, or even two, couples dancing in the final episode depending on whether anyone had to drop out throughout the duration of the show.

In this case, Amanda Abbington quit the show early due to personal reasons, meaning that there will be three couples in the final.

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice left the show early

Who will be in the Strictly finale?

Who will be the final three in the show is anyone’s guess - and it all comes down to the voting! Fans were recently shocked after Bobby and his partner, Dianne Buswell, found themselves in the bottom two in the Blackpool special, but the couple eventually were voted to stay in by the judging panel. The other contestants left in the competition are yet to find themselves in the bottom two - but that could change at any point!

© BBC Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier with their backing dancers in Blackpool

What happens in the Strictly finale?

The finale will see each finalist couple show off their moves by performing three different routines, including a judges’ pick, which the judges have chosen as a favourite, a show dance, and a couples’ choice dance, in which the couple pick their favourite routine from throughout the season to perform for a second time. The finale is also packed with emotion as the couples reflect on their Strictly journeys and their new friendships with one another - and there is never a dry eye in the house, that’s for sure!

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton lifting the trophy

Of course, the episode concludes with the results and winner being announced, with the dancing couple then lifting the Glitterball trophy. So who do you think will be the 2023 champion?

Who has won Strictly in the past?

Countryfile star Hamza Yassin took home the Glitterball trophy in 2022 alongside Jowita Przystał. In 2021, Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the first deaf contestant to win the show alongside her partner Giovanni Pernice, while Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse took home the trophy in 2020. See the full list here!

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole) 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani) 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace) 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones) 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton) 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse) 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

What happens after the Strictly finale?

The show certainly isn’t over - in a way - as plenty of the Strictly stars then embark on a countrywide tour, performing all of their best routines. It has so far been confirmed that Angela Rippon, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach will be joining the tour, with Ellie saying: "I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast!"

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing

Layton added: "The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey."