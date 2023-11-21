Strictly star inundated with support as they confirm 'special' news

Strictly star Luba Mushtuk had reason to celebrate this week as the Russian-born professional dancer confirmed that she was now a British citizen as she shared photos from inside Camden Town Hall with her certificate.

Luba looked phenomenal in a slinky black dress as she posed on a set of marble stairs, and she also shared a close-up photo of herself proudly holding the certificate aloft in front of a Union Jack. The star added two large earrings to her ensemble, and wore her stunning blonde hair in its signature cropped style.

WATCH: Luba Mushtuk left in tears following dance with Adam Thomas

In her caption, the Strictly professional enthused: "She is a British Citizen. Special," alongside a string of UK flag emojis. Dozens of her fans and co-stars then flocked to the comments to send messages of "congratulations".

Choreographer Jason Gilkison said: "Welcome to the club darling, congratulations," while TV presenter Lorraine Kelly added: "Congrats! Delighted to have you!" while former contestant Mike Bushell commented: "Wow this is brilliant news Luba. Huge congratulations. Fab."

© Instagram Luba was thrilled to announce the news

A fourth follower shared: "Welcome and thank you for making here your home," and a fifth posted: "Congratulations! We're so lucky to have you," alongside a party popper emoji.

The news comes weeks after Luba faced some disappointment as the dancer and celebrity partner Adam Thomas were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, after losing to Angela Rippon in the dance-off.

© Instagram The star was supported by all of her co-stars

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Adam responded: "Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it's been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I've got this far I'm so proud of myself, I've had an amazing time from start to finish.

"I came here to learn how to dance and I've learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it's out of this world… What a bunch to be on this journey with, I'm just very, very lucky!

Adam and Luba were eliminated from Strictly at the start of November

"I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it's okay – Daddy's okay! I just wanted to teach my kids that it's not just about winning or losing, it's about taking part and doing your best."

The actor then said to Luba: "I just want to say thank you to this one and I'm sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!"

© Instagram Luba and Adam formed a strong partnership

In response, Luba replied: "Don't be sorry, you are incredible, I had the best season. Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it's been much more than just a dance show. You're the winner of my heart forever and it's better than a trophy."

READ: Strictly the Truth: James Jordan calls Adam and Luba's exit a 'stitch up'

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk share show's secrets