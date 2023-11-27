Jeff Brazier reacts to son Bobby's emotional Strictly tribute to mum Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier has broken his silence to heap praise on his son Bobby following his emotional Strictly dance tribute to mum Jade Goody.

The father-of-two, who broke down in tears during Saturday's live show, penned a moving message on Instagram, highlighting Bobby's "incredible courage".

© BBC/Guy Levy Bobby and Dianne didn't leave a dry eye in the house

Beneath a spectacular image of Bobby, 20, and Dianne, 34, leaping through the air mid-performance, Jeff proudly gushed: "To share your grief even to just one person can be a daunting prospect but to express it so movingly in front of millions takes incredible courage so thank you for your inspiration @bobbybrazier!"

He went on to say: "Encouraging many a conversation about loss & giving people an outlet for the tears they might find hard to release is a wonderful legacy of your time in the competition so far.

© BBC/Guy Levy Jeff penned a touching tribute to his son Bobby

"You said something in the VT about making me proud of you? You and your brother achieved that a long time ago. Don't forget I've seen the journey and you both have my lifelong support & unwavering respect."

Elsewhere in his lengthy post, Jeff, 44, heaped praise on pro dancer Dianne, writing: "Ah @diannebuswell you've supported my son through this & every other week with the selflessness & resilience not everyone but your family & fellow professionals will see or understand.

"I admire the way you balance the multitude of challenges you face always with a smile & your professionalism & towering strength appears without limit."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The father-son duo share an incredibly close bond

Jeff's post quickly garnered the attention of his friends and followers, with many racing to draw attention to the doting dad's exemplary parenting.

"My man, what an incredible example you are to your boys," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Your boys are lovely Jeff, you've done an amazing job. Bobby is so humble and polite and a credit to you. His mum would be so proud of her boys and you."

© BBC/Guy Levy Bobby and Dianne moved the audience to tears with their Couple's Choice routine

A third sweetly added: "You're just the most wonderful father Jeff," and a fourth remarked: "Amazing young man… What an incredible job you have done."

Bobby and Dianne's performance on Saturday scooped an impressive 37 points from the judges and two standing ovations from Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse. The actor dedicated his contemporary routine to his mother, Jade Goody, who passed away when Bobby was 4 years old.

Musing on their peformance HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor Emmy Griffiths said: "Every so often, Strictly puts on a show that just resonates with audiences and stays in their minds - and I think Bobby and Dianne's couple's choice performance was just that. Not only was it a beautiful tribute to Jade but I think it was one of the most beautiful, emotional performances that we've seen on the show in a long time. There was definitely no chance of them being in the bottom two for week ten, that's for sure."

Speaking ahead of his performance, Bobby opened up about his mother's death and said: "It changed my life completely, I'd love to spend a day with her just to see where I get my smile from."

During an emotional VT, meanwhile, Jeff shared: "As a family we are very tight, we have had to be as loss has made us grow closer… I'm the one who gets to bring the boys up. I'm the one who gets to watch him on Strictly and it brings so much joy to my life, I'm very, very grateful for that."