Bobby Brazier's home with lookalike dad Jeff Brazier is a boho dream – see photos

Spending every waking moment on your feet in a rehearsal room is no mean feat, but one the stars of this year's Strictly cohort have had to adjust to. Lucky for EastEnders actor and model Bobby Brazier, 20, dad Jeff Brazier, 44, has created a super stylish home to relax in after Bobby's long days training with his partner Dianne Buswell.

We wouldn't expect anything less than uber cool from the father-son pair who have shown their sweet bond through behind-the-scenes access to the hit BBC dancing show. Take a look inside their gorgeous Essex pad shared with little brother Freddie, 19, and stepmum Kate Dwyer…

WATCH: Bobby and Jeff Brazier hilarious moment in their living room on Gogglebox

The Braziers' living room

Their relaxed living room is blissful Fans of Gogglebox will remember being treated to most public access to the Brazier home so far when the pair starred on the show for a Stand Up To Cancer special last week. They were seen catching up on that week's telly line-up from their living room and it is so snazzy. Jeff and Bobby were seen sitting on a bottle green velvet sofa with a chenille throw in mustard yellow laid over the back for an extra pop of colour. A hint of pattern was added with fluffy cream pillows with a black criss-cross detail and a rustic warm wood coffee table was sat in front of the sofa with their popcorn bowl, mugs of tea and favourite chocolate biscuits on top.

We love the pop of green Behind the sofa fans can spot a kitchen area with an island and black wicker high stools for an island feel. The tropical aesthetic is heightened by an array of plants and a geometric print tiling on the wall. The walls are painted in a dark khaki for a moody atmosphere and bars and kilner jars sit upon wood shelving for a lived-in feel. We are obsessed.



Bobby's bedroom

A minimalist feel Bobby likes to engage with his fans on TikTok, like sharing videos upcycling his own clothes from the comfort of his home. This means his followers gain access to the interior design of his bedroom and it is a great example of minimalist simplicity. You can spot floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes in an off-white painted wood with a built-in shelving unit. Bobby has opted for plain charcoal bedding and a steampunk-inspired light fitting with exposed bulbs.



Jeff's bedroom

A floral dream Jeff's bedroom is a stark contrast to Bobby's minimalist haven. The father-of-two took to Instagram to show off the bedroom he shares with his wife Kate and it is print and colour galore! The room features a busy navy, green and mustard yellow floral wallpaper with matching cool-toned blue bedside tables with gold hardware. The pair's double bed has a block colour grey headboard to balance out the florals and the white stripe bedspread is dressed with navy and grey knitted cushions and a matching cable knit grey throw. An ottoman is a grey velvet sits at the end of the bed as a visually appealing storage solution and a gold light fitting and houseplants accessorise the space nicely.

The Braziers' kitchen

A homely space to cook in Jeff's 295 thousand Instagram followers have gained many insights into his stylish kitchen. The space features light grey and white marble countertops with dark navy cabinetry for a strong masculine feel. The Braziers again incorporate houseplants into this room to add a sense of life and visual interest.



Mixed blue and green cabinetry The proud father, who has a younger son Freddie also from his previous relationship with the late Jade Goody, shows off his artistic side with the cool take on a postage stamp canvas on the wall in his kitchen and a distressed navy wood cabinet is a rich addition to the aesthetic. In other shots of the kitchen, dark green cabinetry is seen – a mixing of coloured cabinetry we don't always see but are certainly liking.



The Braziers' garden

Somewhere to unwind The doting dad has curated a relaxing outdoor space we can all take landscaping tips from. Both of the Brazier men are keen advocates of meditation and take spirituality seriously. So much so that Jeff has been seen on his Instagram meditating from his extremely preened garden. A winding trail of stones is seen with lavender growing on each side with a glamorous wood and glass-front lodge at the end of the space.



An outdoor space to enjoy with friends The Strictly star has also shared with his 343 thousand Instagram followers photos from time spent with his friends in his garden. Fans can see their stunning views of acres of fields behind their residence and even a ping pong table.



Their surroundings

Time off the dancefloor As someone who laps up time in the fresh air, the stunning surroundings of the pair's Essex home come in handy. Bobby has shared videos of himself walking in lush green fields near his home on a glorious summer's evening. What could be better?



