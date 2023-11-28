Strictly Come Dancing confirms incredible line-up for 2024 live tour

The competition is heating up on Strictly Come Dancing, as the remaining contestants battle it out for the coveted Glitterball Trophy. And while the series will conclude with a grand finale on December 16, the show doesn't end there.

Set to commence in January 2024, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will be sashaying its way through Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Liverpool and more, before wrapping at the O2 Arena London on 11 February.

In a new development, the star-studded line-up for the tour has officially been confirmed, and it sounds incredible! Taking to Instagram, the show's account posted: BREAKING NEWS! We're so excited to announce the full line-up for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour!

"Bobby Brazier dancing with Dianne Buswell. Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima. Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal. Angela Scanlon dancing with Carlos Gu."

The caption also explained that the newly announced stars will be joined by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Sparking a major reaction from fans, several rushed to the comments to share their excitement. "Omg, what a line-up. Over the moon. Bobby [heart eye emoji]" wrote one. "Brill can't wait to see it," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "THANK YOU. My favs."

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will also join the couples on tour, while former pro, Janette Manrara, will take on presenting duties.

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke are going on tour too

Ahead of the Live Tour, Angela Rippon, 78, said: "Having really challenged myself on the TV show... it's going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey!"

Janette, 40, has also spoken about the upcoming tour. "What an incredible way to kick off 2024!" she began. "I am always so honoured to host the live tour as it brings everything that viewers love about the Strictly TV show to thousands of people around the UK. It's a great night out for all the family - I just can't wait!"

© Dave J Hogan Janette Manrara will be on presenting duties

A slightly different format to the hit BBC show, the Live Tour comes with a twist. After watching the dazzling choreography, alongside live music from the Strictly tour band and singers, fans are then invited to become the judges themselves.

By using text votes, the audience decides who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at every Live Tour performance. Intrigued? Head to the official website to secure your tickets for 2024.