Strictly's Ellie and Vito addresses 'intense' dance routine after raising eyebrows with 'near-kiss' moment

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have set the bar high during this year's Strictly Come Dancing - but it isn't their sizzling routines that have got fans talking, it's their incredible chemistry.

During last weekend's show, the pair - who topped the board with their electric Argentine Tango - sent fans into overdrive after they almost shared a kiss on the dancefloor.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the Argentine Tango

Taking to Instagram on Monday to talk about their thrilling performance, professional dancer Vito wrote: "What an intense week it was… We enjoyed so much! It was different from the usual Argentine tango in different ways. Lulú was the strong and independent woman who is in control.

"This journey is becoming more special every week. Through the dances and playing different characters we are able to discover many different sides of us, and I personally think that that’s what life is, a journey to get to know ourselves better…"

Turning his attention towards his dance partner Ellie, whom he affectionately calls "Lulu," the pro dancer remarked: "I am so so proud of you @ellielouiseleach and the woman you are becoming. Weeks ago I met a girl, and now look at you [heart emoji] and I am sure that you still have much more to show and much more to say Lulú.

WATCH: Ellie and Vito's sizzling routine

"Everyone is proud of you but mostly you have to be proud of yourself, because you and only you know all the sacrifices and the commitment needed to perform in that way, for someone who has Never danced before. Brava Lulú, keep going and let's keep danciiiiing."

Wowing the audience and judges alike, the pair danced to Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny's Child - which later scored them a brilliant 38 points.

Vito, 31, added: "Thanks to two special people @leandropalou1 and @maria_tsiatsiani_official for the amazing choreography and much more…you brought us to a different dimension and we are so grateful for this. And last BUT NOT LEAST we want both say a massive and huge THANK to all of you beautiful people for supporting and voting us. I feel all the love and we do really feel all of you close to us. All the gratitude we have towards you is beyond the words. We love you.

"And now let's focus on Musical weeeek. We are sooo exited and we have already started to work hard on our next dance. Let's goo. Happy Monday and have a good week beautiful people."

In response, 22-year-old Ellie gushed: "Thank you for being you @vitocoppola [heart emoji] I'm so proud of our journey so far and i can’t wait to continue dancing with you!!!!!! Musicals week here we come."

She added: "Thank you @maria_tsiatsiani_official & @leandropalou1 this would not have been possible without you both, incredible teachers and wonderful human beings, thank you for trusting us with this incredible choreography and performance, I loved it."

© Guy Levy Ellie and Vito have an insane chemistry

On Saturday night, viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the near kiss moment, with one writing: "Ellie and Vito made me blush. They damn near kissed! #Strictly." Another said: "Ellie and Vito totally nearly kissed on national TV #Strictly."

A third post read: "Ellie and Vito are one of the best pairings EVER on Strictly … yes ever #Strictly." A fourth person added: "Thought they kissed there [laughing emoji] #strictly."

The pair have remained coy over the potential romance. Back in May, prior to joining Strictly, Ellie broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Reagan Pettman. She previously confessed her excitement for the next chapter in her career and is hoping the show will boost her confidence.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, said: "It's been really nice to throw myself into something new. This is all about me now. I just want to give 100 per cent of myself to Strictly. I'm really excited to enjoy myself and hopefully get a little bit of extra self-confidence."