Strictly's Angela Scanlon breaks silence after show exit as viewers are divided

Angela Scanlon's disco-themed Cha Cha to Gloria Gaynor classic I Will Survive sadly proved to be ironic when the TV presenter lost out to Layton Williams in the Strictly dance-off on Sunday evening.

The judges didn't agree about who should leave, with head judge Shirley saying she would have saved Angela and the others choosing Layton.

Angela broke her silence to express her feelings about the experience after viewers also appeared to be divided.

WATCH: Carlos Gu in tears following intense routine with Angela Scanlon

Taking to Instagram shortly after the results show aired, the redheaded beauty reflected on the dance-off and her time on the show, where she was paired with Carlos Gu.

The star said: "Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan. When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I'd leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings. What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).

"To get out there every week in front of millions with no control, as a recovering perfectionist, was HARD. To pick up every week and go again was HARD. To receive feedback wasn’t always cute. To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD."

Sharing her appreciation for Carlos, the presenter continued: "But… to dance every week was easy. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability. To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy. It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift.

"I feel like the LUCKIEST @gkx_carlos you are my favourite. I have so much more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2! Finally, who’s idea was Take That @bbcstrictly?! It broke us."

© BBC Angela and Carlos were sad to leave Strictly

After Angela was revealed to have lost out to Layton, many Strictly viewers took to social media site X, where they shared their opinions about the bottom two, and who should have left the show. There was no clear consensus, however, with fans' loyalties appearing to be split.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their sadness over Angela's exit. One person wrote: "Aww, there’s a few of us shed a tear for you both last night, you did great [though] and I’ll miss watching you dance," while another added: "You have been outstanding. Going to miss you dancing."

One commented: "I'm SO SO sad for Layton. But SO SO happy he was saved," while others lamented: "No, not Carlos" and "Heartbroken for Angela as she was brilliant".

© BBC The Strictly judges and viewers were divided

A fourth said: "Glad it wasn't Nigel I voted for them," while another argued: "Wrong person went home tonight," and a different fan concluded: "The correct celebrity left tonight".

It's unsurprising, then, that the judges had difficulty deciding who to send home. Both couples danced again, with Layton and his dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin, performing their American Smooth to Bjork's It's Oh so Quiet for a second time.

© BBC Layton Williams, Nikita Kuzmin, Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu after the dance-off

Craig Revel Horwood then chose to save Layton and Nikita, saying: "Technically for me personally, the better dance of the night, and the dance I actually enjoyed the most, was Layton and Nikita." Motsi Mabuse commented: "Well this was certainly a tough, tough dance-off.

"I based my decision on musicality and balance and that is why I will be saving Nikita and Layton." Anton Du Beke described the dance-off as "tense", commenting: "Well I thought that was quite a tense dance-off, I don't think either couple danced as well as they can.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Anton described the dance-off as 'tense'

"It was the closest dance-off we've had in the series so far. This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I'm going to vote to keep in the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita."

With three votes to Layton and Nikita, it meant they had won the majority vote, however head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Angela and Carlos.

© BBC Layton and Nikita were saved by the judges

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Angela said: "It's been honestly incredible, I'm gutted, really gutted that it's finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience… I don't know what to say, it's been magical honestly – all of those people up there! My husband at home, my two little girls and all my friends!"