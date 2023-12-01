Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh shares season 3 details - exclusive

While we wait impatiently for the return of Bridgerton season 3, we couldn’t be more excited to hear any morsel of information about our favourite Netflix show, and so were thrilled to catch up with Adjoa Andoh at the Women in Film & Television Awards on Friday - where she gave us some juicy details on what to expect.

Chatting to HELLO! At the special event, where she was also joined by the likes of Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Billie Piper and Katherine Ryan, she opened up about season three, explaining: "If you love the show, you will be getting more of what you love."

She continued: "It’s following the children, so next is Colin and we have Penelope so we’ll see where that goes and what happens to that story - and yes you’ll get a little bit more of Lady Danbury."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury in Bridgerton

In Bridgerton’s spin-off show, we discovered that Lady Danbury had once had an affair with her friend Violet Bridgerton’s father, which Violet discovers at the end of the series - so will the drama continue into season three? We certainly hope so!

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the show, also recently opened up about it. Chatting to Virgin Media Television about the drama’s upcoming return, explaining: "I’m so excited, I honestly can’t wait, the fans of Bridgerton are amazing and they are impatient for the series, and I’m like, 'You think you’re impatient, you’ve no idea how impatient I feel about it', but it’ll be finally coming out in 2024 and it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton

She continued: "This season is really funny, really romantic, they’ve incorporated a lot of rom-com elements and it’s again not one to watch with the whole family… you can take what you will from that."

Interview by Nicaela George



The Women in Film & Television Awards 2023, in partnership with Sky, took place on 1 December.