Virgin River's creator shares big plot clue after Christmas special cliffhanger leaves fans baffled

After returning with season five back in September, Virgin River graced Netflix with new episodes once again last week by releasing the show's first-ever Christmas special episodes.

The double-billed festive special was dubbed 'part two' of season five and answered a lot of questions that part first part raised, but the new episodes also left some plot lines open for season six to address.

One cliffhanger that left fans baffled involved Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) finally being accepted by her newly discovered father, Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson). The midwife was shocked to learn that her biological father had been a Virgin River resident all along but was saddened when he pretended he didn't know her.

Later in part two, however, Everett showed up at Mel and Jack's (Martin Henderson) home with metaphoric open arms after some reflection. But the conversation was cut as Everett told his grown-up daughter that he had something important to tell her.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith discussed what the cliffhanger could mean for the family's future, and whether Everett's news involves potentially more half-siblings for Mel.

"Perhaps," he hinted, adding: "But what I think we're exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today since it's a small town."

The Virgin River creator continued: "I grew up in a small town, everybody knows everybody, so everybody has an opinion of everybody. And I think that's what we're jumping into in Season 6 is that relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel."

Patrick also revealed to what extent Everett would continue to be a staple part of Mel's life in the next chapter of the show. "I don't know as far in what capacity, but [John Allen Nelson] will join [the cast]."

Alexandra also opened up about her thoughts on Mel's father storyline, and what it means for her character's relationship with Doc (Tim Matheson) Mullins, who has become a father figure to the character and is even walking her down the aisle at her and Jack's upcoming nuptials.

"I would imagine that Doc will still be walking her down the aisle," she told Deadline, adding: "However, I don't know. We haven't seen the sixth season yet.

"But I love the relationship between Mel and Doc. I love how contentious it was in the beginning, how they sparred and how she softened him in so many ways."

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their thoughts about part two of season five on social media, and many aren't happy that the episodes ended on a juicy cliffhanger. One person wrote: "#VirginRiver did us dirty! I can't believe we had to wait months for two episodes and then that cliffhanger! #Netflix."

Another agreed: "THAT CLIFFHANGER #virginriver," as a third said: "Always leaving with a cliffhanger #VirginRiver #Netflix A lot of questions for #Season6."