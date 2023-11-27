Virgin River star Martin Henderson inundated with support as he opens up about heartbreaking loss

Martin Henderson has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his dog Sammy, who sadly passed away two summers ago.

In his latest social media post, the Virgin River star revealed his grief, detailing the "big empty space" in his life since his beloved companion died.

Sharing a recent photo of Martin holding an adorable puppy, the 49-year-old penned in the caption: "Many people ask me where Sammy is. I've mentioned before that he sadly passed away two summers ago. Been a big empty space in my life since which I've managed to fill with a huge amount of gratitude for the blessing he was in my life and all the love we shared."

He continued: "I haven't felt much like interacting with dogs since case it still hurts me a lot to come close to what I've lost since his passing but I must be healing because this little bundle of fur and sweetness was a joy to snuggle."

Fans rushed to the comments section with messages of support, with one person writing: "It's so hard losing a pet - they're family, too! I know you'll always miss Sammy, but I hope you will be able to get another pet one day!" while another added: "Aww the puppy is so adorable and I’m sorry about Sammie… he is in doggy heaven, playing with dogs, all around the world that have passed away!!"

© Martin Henderson/Instagram Martin Henderson with his late dog Sammy

A third person remarked: "Time for [a] new best buddy. Doesn't mean you love your lost dog any less but you can have a wonderful bond with another loving dog."

Martin's latest post comes just days before part two of Virgin River season five is set to arrive on Netflix. The actor stars as Jack Sheridan in the popular romance series, alongside Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel.

For those unfamiliar with the drama, it follows nurse Mel, who moves to the titular northern Californian town in search of a fresh start in the hopes of leaving behind painful memories.

© Netflix Martin stars alongside Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

Season five ended on a major cliffhanger as Mel learns that her mother may have had an affair with a man living in Virgin River, sending her on a hunt to uncover her father's identity.

The upcoming second part of season five, which arrives on November 30, features two holiday specials and will focus on Mel's search for her father.

WATCH: The trailer for Virgin River season 5 part 2

MORE: Virgin River season five part one ending explained – and what it means for part two

Teasing the new episodes, executive producer Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour: "The holiday episodes are a little bit lighter, and we wanted to play a little more comedy after the weight of this season. It felt like, if we're going to give a holiday gift to the audience, let's make it a fun one.

© Netflix Mel searches for her father in season five part two

"So part of what Mel and Jack are going through in those two episodes is like the scavenger hunt through Virgin River trying to track down the man who is her biological father. They're going from clue to clue."