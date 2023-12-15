Strictly's Dianne Buswell 'dreaming' of winning finale after seven years on show

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has opened up about how much she would love to lift the Glitterball trophy after landing in the final for the second time ever, this time alongside Bobby Brazier.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at the finale press conference, she spoke about how much it would mean to her, explaining: "It would be a real magical moment, I’ve dreamt of this moment many, many times. And then I’ve gone, 'Maybe not this year, maybe not this year,' seventh year, possibly it could happen! Seven is a good number! For Bobby, it’s his only chance to do this. I’ve just had a brilliant time with Bobby and I think he deserves it!"

Bobby interjected: "I think you deserve it!" Dianne then concluded: "It would be an absolute dream."

© Guy Levy Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell are in the final

The pro’s dancing partner, Bobby, also spoke about what it would mean to win the show, explaining: "It would just be the cherry on top. The cake is being in the final, but the cherry on top. That means a lot. And it would give me another great Strictly experience that I would never forget."

© BBC/Guy Levy Bobby and Dianne moved the audience to tears with their Couple's Choice routine

He also spoke about how incredible the experience has been for his family, who have supported him throughout the journey. He said: "I realised the other day is that the reason that doing stuff like this is so fun and so cool because it’s not just me who experiences it, it’s my team, it’s my friends and my family, my nearest and dearest - to the same level I do! I’m in the final so they’re in the final, it’s the best thing in the world."

Dianne and Bobby have been loving their Strictly journey, and celebrated landing a spot in the finale on Instagram. Sharing a selfie of the pair of them cheering, Dianne wrote: "We are STRICTLY 2023 FINALISTS ! we are so grateful and excited to be here yet so emotional to loose the wonderful @annabel_croft and @johannesradebe who were also so deserving of this place 🙏 and who we love dearly."

© BBC Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell Jiving in Blackpool

She continued: "I can’t believe the growth i have seen in bobby not only in his dancing but also personally he came to me a young 20 year old who had tones of energy and the biggest smile and a true passion to learn to dance. He seriously had no clue about what ballroom or latin dancing was but he has embraced every part of this experience and is now the biggest strictly fan and a brilliant dancer, it makes me so proud and so happy!"