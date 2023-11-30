Strictly's Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell tease exciting news for fans

Fan favourites Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell made an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two last night where they teased some exciting news ahead of Saturday night's quarter-final.

The EastEnders actor, 20, and his Australian pro dance partner, 34, sat down with Janette Manrara to chat about this week's dance, and let's just say it's one for the Patrick Swayze fans.

It has been revealed that Bobby and Dianne will be shaking their tailfeathers to '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' from the classic 80s romcom Dirty Dancing and of course fans have waited in anticipation of whether the pair will attempt *that* famous lift.

© Getty A stage production of the famous lift

The couple revealed last night that Dianne will in fact be lifted above Bobby's head, recreating the much-loved scene from the cult movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The pair joked about it not being an easy move and admitted their nerves ahead of Saturday night.

"I'm up eight feet in the air with no harness!," said the brave pro dancer, reminding her EastEnders actor partner that he is already six foot tall. Bobby reassured Dianne adding that it is the time to take extra risks. "It's quarter-final stuff, Di!," he joked.

© Getty The iconic move was mastered on DWTS

Dianne and Bobby offered an insight into what life in the training room has been like this week, especially as the risky lift not only carries the pressure of every viewer knowing what it is meant to look like but also the risk of injury with flying up so high.

© BBC/Guy Levy Jeff Brazier was so proud of his son Bobby

"I have gone over the top a few times", Dianne revealed, but viewers know that they will be putting their all into perfecting the lift for a showstopping performance on Saturday night.

The pair also unpacked last week's performance. They performed a moving contemporary-style couple's choice number to 'This Woman's Work' by Kate Bush in honour of Bobby's late mother Big Brother star Jade Goody.

© Shutterstock Bobby Brazier with his mum, Jade Goody, and brother Freddie Brazier

The number was a meaningful moment for Bobby who lost his mum to cervical cancer at just six years old. The young contestant said his dad, former Celebrity MasterChef presenter Jeff Brazier, felt "proud" of what Bobby and Dianne achieved last Saturday.

Dianne also commented on how impressed she was with Bobby last week. "To be in the dance-off the week before, he was just so positive all week and he danced so well. I’m in shock little Bobby danced like that, it was so good," the championship dancer said.

© BBC/Guy Levy Bobby and Dianne moved the audience to tears with their Couple's Choice routine

Bobby spoke about the personal importance of the number and the poignant song choice in particular. "To put my stamp on perfection was kind of scary," he said, explaining that he knew he wanted to dance to that song from the beginning.

The pair made it through Blackpool week

Dianne gushed with pride over Bobby's performance writing on Instagram: "Over these 10 weeks I have watched him fall in love with learning to dance and I am so proud of the dancer he has become. Bring on the Swayze vibes! Nobody puts Bobby in the corner!".

Fans will have no doubt picked up on the emotional weight of last week's dance for Dianne. She revealed recently that her dad Mark has been diagnosed with cancer. The dancer has taken to Instagram to show her public support of her father as he begins chemotherapy.

She said: "I'm so proud of you dad [red heart emoji]. First round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I'm making you so proud over here in my concert every week!".