Dianne Buswell flooded with support as she shares Strictly disappointment - 'gutted'

It was a huge night for Strictly participants and viewers on Saturday night, with both highs and lows as the musicals-themed quarter-final took place.

Dianne Buswell and her dance partner, Bobby Brazier, delighted fans with a Dirty Dancing-inspired Salsa to (I've Had) The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes but the Australian dancer took to Instagram on Sunday to share her disappointment over the routine.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier put ‘emotional’ week behind them

Reflecting on their difficulty in replicating the film's iconic lift, which saw Patrick Swayze hold Jennifer Grey over his head as she kept her arms and legs aloft, Dianne posted an image of Bobby pulling it off in rehearsal.

The star also wrote a lengthy caption which began: "Gutted the LIFT didn’t go to plan like it had in most rehearsals."

© BBC The duo's big lift didn't quite go to plan

She continued: "But I do have to say we took a risk and didn’t play it safe, that dance was hard and so iconic that of course there was pressure to do it justice and the feeling of just not quite getting it was a bit low for us. HOWEVER Bobby wanted to challenge himself and so did I and that is success and growth in itself...

"Let's focus on the amazing parts of the dance, the fact Bobby was leading me around the floor, his hips, footwork, expression and just overall improvement for a guy who started dancing only 11 weeks ago is incredible!

Dianne opened up in a heartfelt post

"Your strength your movement has improved so, so much and I'm sure so many people agree. "We are so excited and grateful to be dancing in the semi finals next week."

The kind dancer finished with a thought for Nigel Harman and Katya Jones, who sadly were forced to pull out of the competition after Nigel sustained a rib injury. Dianne wrote: "But I also send my love to Nigel and Katya who have been incredible this whole competition," adding a heart emoji.

© BBC The pair recreated Dirty Dancing's iconic closing routine

Her fans rushed to share their love for the routine and for Dianne and Bobby in general, with one writing: " So proud of you guys, and I'm so glad [you] took that picture in rehearsals!" Others added: "Lovely words... it was amazing... Bobby has done amazingly for a non-dancer," and: "You only succeed when you challenge yourself. It was amazing! You both did a fantastic job."

Former Strictly professional James Jordan also chimed in, commenting: It's such a difficult lift especially with the added pressure – such a shame but it was a fantastic job of probably the most famous dance in history – gave me goosebumps from the nostalgia [clapping emoji]."

© BBC The dancer is so proud of Bobby's progress

Earlier in the week, during an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two, the duo first revealed that they would be attempting the famous lift. They joked about it not being an easy move and admitted their nerves ahead of Saturday night.

"I'm up eight feet in the air with no harness!," said the brave pro dancer, teasing her EastEnders actor partner about his height. Bobby reassured Dianne, adding that it was the right time to take extra risks. "It's quarter-final stuff, Di!," he joked.