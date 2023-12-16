What does the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner get?

Strictly Come Dancing will crown its 2023 winner on Saturday night. After 13 weeks of fabulous routines, shock exits and perfect 40s, Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier will battle it out in a bid to be crowned this year's winner.

But what exactly do the Strictly champions win for placing first in the BBC dancing show? Here's what we know…

It's common knowledge amongst Strictly fans that the winners get the privilege of lifting the coveted glitterball trophy. While they don't get to keep the trophy for good, they do receive a smaller replica to take home.

When it comes to the prize money, it's thought that each contestant who signs up for the series receives a flat fee of £25,000. This amount reportedly goes up to £40,00 if the celebrities pass week four, and up again to £60,000 if they reach the quarter-finals.

© Guy Levy Will Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin take home the glitterball trophy?

Of course, the biggest fee goes to the winner, who reportedly rakes in £100,000.

As for the dancers, it's thought that the pros earn between £30,000 and £50,000 per series, regardless of whether they make it past week one of the competition. It's been reported that the more established pro dancers can earn upwards of £50,000, however.

If the pros fancy earning a bit more cash, they can take part in the Strictly tour, which reportedly secures them a flat fee of £35,000.

© Guy Levy Each couple will perform three dances

So, which celebs have made it to the final and what dances are they performing?

Each couple will perform three routines: a favourite dance, a show pick and a judges' pick.

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell have chosen their couple's choice to 'This Woman's Work' by Maxwell as their favourite dance and their La La Land Medley for their show dance. For their judges' pick, the couple will dance a Samba to 'Young Hearts Run Free' by Candi Staton.

© Guy Levy Who will you be voting for?

Ellie and her partner Vito Coppola will perform their American Smooth to 'Ain't That A Kick In The Head' by Robbie Williams as their favourite dance, a Jennifer Lopez Megamix for their show dance and the Paso Doble to 'Insomnia' by 2WEI as the judges' pick.

Finally, Layton and Nikita Kuzmin will take to the floor with their Argentine Tango to 'Tattoo' by Loreen for their favourite dance. The pair will perform to 'Friend Like Me' by Ne-Yo for their show dance, and as for the judges' pick, the couple will dance their Quickstep to 'Puttin' On The Ritz' by Gregory Porter.

So, who is the favourite to lift the glitterball trophy?

This year's final could be the closest yet. All three celebrities have proven that they've got what it takes to lift the glitterball trophy - there are no weak links here. While Ellie and Vito are the favourites to win, everything could change on Saturday night.

© Guy Levy Layton and Nikita will perform their Argentine Tango once again

Former pro dancer James Jordan gave his winner prediction during an exclusive interview with HELLO!. While he wasn't impressed with Ellie and Vito's couple's choice in the semi-final, James thinks the pair are in with a good chance.

"If I had to pick, I was so disappointed with Ellie and Vito's choice that I don't know if I would have marked them first," he explained. "But I know what dances they've done previously that I'm going to see again. In my opinion, they've made one mistake the whole series and I can forgive them for that. So, I'm going to say Ellie and Vito for the win."