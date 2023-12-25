Call the Midwife’s Leonie Elliott reveals real-life midwifery career plans after leaving show

Call the Midwife star Leonie Elliott stepped down from her role as Lucille Anderson on the hit show and while we’re all missing her - particularly for the first Christmas special missing the fan-favourite character - the actress has revealed that she has taken on a very exciting new career path inspired by the hit BBC show.

Speaking to HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast after taking part in the Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service, Leonie revealed that is has been training to quality as a doula! Speaking about the importance of midwifery, she explained: "When I was in Call the Midwife, I always said, 'Wow, what an amazing job to have. And it's so important.' So much so that I've considered for the last six months or so to qualify as a doula.

Listen to Leonie Elliott on A Right Royal Podcast...

"I know it's not the same as being a midwife. I haven't done it yet. I haven't done it yet, but I have considered it. I just couldn't qualify as a midwife as it just takes too many years of training and education, but I'd love to qualify as a doula."

A doula is someone who offers support and information in pregnancy, birth and postnatal care both practically and emotionally. Doula UK’s official site reads: "Doulas do not advise, but provide informational support to enable you to make informed decisions about your maternity care. Doulas support different kinds of births and different parenting choices. They do not take a clinical role but work alongside midwives and doctors."

© Photo: BBC Leonie left the show in early 2023

The star is still, of course, an actress - and teased a new project that sounds very interesting! She explained: "There is a project that I'm working on which I can't say too much about at the moment, which is very exciting and hopefully maybe I can come back and talk about it when I'm allowed to." We can’t wait!

Leonie left the show back in February 2023, and told fans: "Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

© Photo: BBC Leonie has opened up about wanting to train as a doula

She added: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new."