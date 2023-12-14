The Crown's Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy unite in powerful season six scene

The Crown's three Queens Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman and Claire Foy reunited for a powerful moment in the show's final season.

In a new image released by Netflix, the three actresses, who have each portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the historical drama, are seen on-screen together for the first time in the last episode of series six.

Spoilers for series six, episode six ahead.

The final episode sees the Queen begin to consider her reign and legacy after becoming involved in the plans for her funeral, AKA Operation London Bridge. Following her Golden Jubilee and the passing of both her sister Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, the monarch is forced to "dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy".

© Netflix Claire Foy returns in season six

Imedla's Queen then engages in conversations with her younger self, played by Oliva, who advises her to abdicate and leave the throne to Charles. Later on, she speaks to Claire's version of the Queen, who reminds her that she took an oath to serve the nation and warns her against abdication.

In the photo released by Netflix, Claire, who portrayed the late monarch from seasons one to two, is standing on the right side of Imelda. Olivia, who is Imelda's predecessor, is standing on her right side.

Commenting on the picture, HELLO!'s TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths said: "I absolutely love this image - it's such a genius reminder of the absolute brilliance of each three of these incredibly talented stars who played the Queen throughout her reign on The Crown.

"The poignant image portraying three very different moments in her reign feels like something of a testament to the beloved late monarch, and how she never strayed from her duties over the decades. I think it’s a perfect tribute to mark the conclusion of the brilliant Netflix show."



© Justin Downing/Netflix Olivia Coleman, Imelda Staunton and Claire Foy unite in the new season

The final five episodes, which landed on Netflix on Thursday 14 December, pick up at the turn of the millennium and focus on Prince William and Prince Harry's teenage years, including the early days of William's romance with Kate Middleton at St Andrews University.

The new episodes also cover the royal wedding of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as the Queen's Golden Jubilee.

© Justin Downing/Netflix The new episodes feature King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding

The official synopsis reads, in part: "Still coming to terms with his mother's death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight.

"Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew's University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers.

"With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy. Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy."