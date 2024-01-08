Golden Globes 2024: full winners list

The Golden Globes are finally here, and at long last we'll be finding out who will be taking home those much-coveted statuettes! 2023 has been a seriously strong year in both movies and TV, and it seems like there is some intense competition in every category from Best Drama Motion Picture right to Best Original Song. See the full list of nominees and winners as they are announced throughout the night here...

Full list of nominees

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Killers of a Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Director, Motion Picture

﻿Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killer of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives





Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

© Jason McDonald/Netflix Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction





© WB Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of A Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalia Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

© Rocket Science/ Francois Duhamel May December still

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Oliver and Fairley at Oxford in Saltburn

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony MacNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

© HBO Sarah Snook in Succession

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy And The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers Of The Flower Moon





Cillian and Florence Pugh

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me

"Dance the Night," Barbie

"I'm Just Ken," Barbie

"Peaches," Super Mario Bros.

"Road to Freedom," Rustin

"What Was I Made For," Barbie

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film

﻿The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Universe

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish





Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Television Series, Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

© Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein The Wales family in The Crown

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown





© Home Box Office Succession's Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse



© HBO Sarah Snook in Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

﻿Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edeberi, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry





© Apple Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bacharach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession



© Amazon Ronald and James Marsden in Jury Duty

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama