Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, more hit red carpet ahead of show

Keeping in theme with their movies, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy have hit up the red carpet, dressed perfectly in theme for their movies, which have nine and eight nominations tonight respectively.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie

The Barbie star wore a 1977 Superstar Barbie gown featuring a tulle ruffled boa, of course all in pink

© Getty Images Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star, meanwhile, kept things simple and sleek with a sharp black suit, paired with a white button down left unbuttoned at the top.

Plus, here are some of the best moments from the red carpet...