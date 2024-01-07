Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Golden Globes 2024 LIVE: Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, more hit red carpet ahead of show
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Live:Updated2m ago

Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, more hit red carpet ahead of show

Jo Koy is hosting the annual ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Share this:

What you need to know: 

  • The 81st Golden Globe Awards are taking place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California
  • Jo Koy is hosting
  • Barbie and Oppenheimer are the most nominated films, while Succession is the most nominated TV show
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
2m ago

Jo Koy's opening monologue

In his opening monologue, Jo gets spicy about the year's biggest movie and TV hits, and makes a jab at certain real-life events, He took a stab at the huge success of Oppenheimer, Barbie, Only Murders in the Building, Succession, and more. He also got digs in at Robert de Niro welcoming his seventh child at the age of 79, plus the Bradley Cooper nose controversy for Maestro.

Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
19m ago

Taylor Swift closes out the carpet

Taylor Swift appeared fashionably right on time for the 81st Golden Globes red carpet, opting to stun onlookers in an emerald green (or maybe...snake green? Reputation coded?) sequined gown with spaghetti straps and cut-outs

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
37m ago

The Barbenheimer battle begins!

Keeping in theme with their movies, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy have hit up the red carpet, dressed perfectly in theme for their movies, which have nine and eight nominations tonight respectively.

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Barbie star wore a 1977 Superstar Barbie gown featuring a tulle ruffled boa, of course all in pink

Cillian Murphy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. © Getty Images
Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star, meanwhile, kept things simple and sleek with a sharp black suit, paired with a white button down left unbuttoned at the top.

Plus, here are some of the best moments from the red carpet...

Golden Globes 2024: Best red carpet moments

Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
1h ago

More of the red carpet

To catch up with the stars hitting it hard on the red carpet, check out our mega gallery of the best dressed on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet...

GALLERY: Best dressed stars at Golden Globes 2024: Helen Mirren, Rosamund Pike, Selena Gomez, more

Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
1h ago

Early red carpet faves

Here are some of the stars who've already hit the red carpet and are slaying HARD...

Gillian Anderson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Gillian Anderson
Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Jonathan Bailey at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Golden Globes 2024
Jonathan Bailey
Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Rosamund Pike

Also, here's a look at some of the CUTEST couples on the carpet already: 

SEE: Cutest couples at the Golden Globes 2024: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley, more

Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
1h ago

Let's play some catch up

Here are some resources (courtesy of us, you're welcome) to help catch you up to speed ahead of tonight's ceremony: 

MORE: Golden Globes 2024: all you need to know including nominations, who's hosting and how to watch

Here are who we think would take it: 

MORE: Golden Globes 2024: HELLO!'s predictions for who will take home the top film prizes

Plus, a look inside the Globes' INSANE gift bag for the stars...

SEE: Exclusive: Inside the eco-friendly $500,000 Golden Globes gift bag Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone may take home

And a little bit more about our host for the night, Jo Koy...

MORE: Jo Koy's super sweet bond with lookalike son Joseph

Share this:
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
1h ago

Welcome to the 2024 Golden Globes!

Welcome to HELLO!'s coverage of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards! We'll take you through the night's biggest moments, including red carpet tea, major fashions, teary acceptance speeches, big laughs, big wins, and big upsets (hey, you gotta hope for the drama). Stay tuned!

Share this:

More TV and Film

See more