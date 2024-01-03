Shetland's Douglas Henshall teams up with Endeavour star for seriously creepy new drama

Douglas Henshall has signed on to a new project. The Scottish actor – known for Shetland and Murder is Easy – is adding another creepy crime thriller to his repertoire. Set to appear in The Darkness, Douglas, 58, will join Golden Globe nominee Lena Olin, not to mention Pennyworth and Endeavour star Jack Bannon, in the six-part series.

© Getty Douglas Henshall will appear in the detective drama The Darkness

With the cast rounded out, director Lasse Hallström has also signed on to the project. The respected filmmaker counts What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat and The Cider House Rules, among his most esteemed credits.

Based on Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson's best-selling book series, The Darkness will follow Detective Inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir. On the brink of early retirement, Hulda is forced to take on a new partner, while investigating a shocking new murder case.

© Getty Lena Olin and Jack Bannon have also signed onto the series

According to Deadline, principal photography on the CBS Studios and Stampede Ventures co-production has already kicked off in Reykjavík. A release date is yet to be announced.

Douglas, 58, has been a busy man since leaving Shetland in June 2022. Following his departure, the TV star has acted alongside Evin Ahmad and Sean Teale in the hit Netflix series, Who Is Erin Carter? and more recently, he rounded out the cast of Murder is Easy.

Released on BBC iPlayer on 27 December, the new Agatha Christie adaptation boasts an incredible ensemble cast, with Penelope Wilton, David Jonsson, Morfydd Clark, Tom Riley, Tamzin Outhwaite and Mathew Baynton joining Douglas.

© BBC Douglas recently starred as Major Horton in Murder is Easy

Set in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe, Murder is Easy begins with the dashing Fitzwilliam (played by David Jonsson). After meeting Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton) – a woman travelling to Scotland Yard to report a serial killer – Fitzwilliam is left shaken by her sudden and violent death.

Determined to learn the truth, Fitzwilliam makes his way to Wychwood, where he soon learns that nothing is as it seems. As for Douglas, the actor takes on the role of Wychwood resident, Major Horton.

Regarded as "peculiar" by his neighbours, Major Horton is adjusting to life as a widow. After meeting Fitzwilliam, the pair quickly take a shine to one another.

Speaking about the role in an interview with the BBC, Douglas said: "I know that my late mum would have been very, very, very happy with me doing an Agatha Christie because she was such a huge fan.

"Obviously, the scripts are very well written, because with some modern mysteries you think, well, is it going to be very straightforward or are the characters going to be fleshed out and made interesting? Here every role is three dimensional. I like that. I obviously like the story because they're all good stories. And I like the actors who are in it."