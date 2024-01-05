I'm a TV & film writer – and these are my must-watch movies for 2024

Barbenheimer was the saviour of Cinema last year, but now that the SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, and our favourite stars are back on set, there's plenty to look forward to. With Awards Season in full swing, Poor Things has entered the fold as the film with all the Oscars buzz – Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are a winning combination.

And away from the herd of critics, big blockbusters are ready to win over audiences too, with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, and more epic instalments on the way. As a TV and film writer, it's my job to know what's on the roster at all times, and after careful deliberation, these are the 2024 films at the top of my must-watch list…

Poor Things on 12 January

Swarming with Oscars buzz, Poor Things tells the tale of Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman resurrected by the unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter. Returning from the dead with a renewed lust for life, Bella quickly runs away with lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn, where she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and liberation.

When a film achieves as much critical acclaim as Poor Things, a trip to the cinema is always a must – I need to know if it's worth the hype. But the fact that it marks another collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, leaves me hopeful. 2018's The Favourite was a masterclass in black comedy, and Emma Stone has proved time and time again, that she's one of the most versatile actresses working in Hollywood today.

Dune: Part Two on 1 March

Timothée Chalamet is the man of the moment. After leading box office hit, Wonka, the 28-year-old is reprising his role as exiled Duke, Paul Atreides, in the sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two. I'll be honest, for me, Part One, while visually striking, felt a little slow. Paul's journey to the desert and his first meeting with Chani felt dragged out and by the last half hour, my attention was waning.

However, this time around, we're thrown straight into the action with Paul navigating life in the desert with the Fremen, while plotting his revenge against the conspirators who killed his father. The sequel already feels bigger than the first and I'm excited to see new additions Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux in Frank Herbert's world.

Inside Out 2 on 14 June

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have everything under control with their beloved Riley. That is until a demolition crew arrives and introduces a new emotion – Anxiety – and she's not the only one.

I adored the first Inside Out – although I'm still coming to terms with the loss of Bing Bong, RIP. With Pixar shaking things up and introducing new emotions in the sequel, Inside Out 2 has the rare possibility of being even better than the first film. Looks like I'll have to wait and see!

The Fall Guy on 3 May

Ryan Gosling is getting another chance to flex his comedy muscles. After stealing the show as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the actor is taking on another hilarious role. This time around, he's just Colt Seavers – a notoriously vain stuntman – forced to work on a film with his ex-girlfriend and director, Jody, played by the inimitable Emily Blunt.

What starts as a run-of-the-mill stunt job quickly turns into a disaster of epic proportions for Colt, as he becomes embroiled in a high-stakes, criminal plot. Described as a "love letter to action movies," The Fall Guy is all about escapism – and after a long working week, it's the kind of film that I'll be relying on for a pick-me-up.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on 29 March

Don't get me wrong, I'm not a big fan of reboots, with the exception of Top Gun: Maverick, of course. But, I'll still be heading to the cinema when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes out. Naturally, the big draw is nostalgia – seeing OG cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Will Atherton and Ernie Hudson – back together, is nothing short of epic.

But, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, isn't living in the past. Embracing new mythology, the latest instalment introduces Death Chill – the ghostly figure responsible for plunging sunny New York into a second Ice Age. As the Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters to save the world, they'll face their biggest challenge yet.

Joker: Folie à Deux on 4 October

The first Joker film was nothing short of extraordinary, thanks to director Todd Phillips' nihilistic vision and Joaquin Phoenix's deliciously twisted performance – which bagged an Oscar. So, there's no way I'm missing the sequel.

Returning in the form of a musical thriller, Joker: Folie à Deux, has added Lady Gaga to its supremely talented line-up, which also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland. Taking on the role of Dr. Harleen Quinzel – the psychologist who forms a romantic obsession with Arthur Fleck – the film will document her disturbing and painful transition into Joker's beloved Harley Quinn.

Beetlejuice 2 on 6 September

Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega playing a mother-daughter duo in Beetlejuice 2? Enough said – I'm there. 36 years later, Tim Burton is bringing back conniving bio-exorcist Betelgeuse, with Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role. Currently, the plot is being kept under wraps, but as a Beetlejuice fan, I'm expecting big things.