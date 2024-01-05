The Traitors star Wilf Webster reveals how Paul made major mistake - and predicts results of huge cliffhanger

The Traitors star Wilfred Webster is back for another episode of Traitors Talk where we discuss the show’s insane cliffhanger, Brian losing the plot after being called the biggest sheep, Diane and Ross’s secret connection, and who will be going from the round-table after episode three. So what are you waiting for? Check out Wilf’s latest episode below…

Chatting on his video series with HELLO!, Wilf opened up about how he thinks Paul and Harry made a huge mistake by turning on Ash so early in the competition, and why he thinks it was a big mistake.

He explained: "It was the way Paul said it in his interview, 'She was playing weak, so there’s consequences. That was ruthless.' I think personally it’s too early to turn on your Traitors, they are numbers in votes for you. If you vote together as Traitors, you’ve got four votes around the table and everyone has their own little groups. I don’t think it was necessarily because it was a tie!"

He continued: "I think they did it a bit too early, they should have left it a couple of more days to see how Ash gets on. If Brian goes, it’s going to be hilarious, it’s going to be so awkward."

Going into the details of how they got it wrong, Wilf continued: "It’s like the guys knew. They had this eye contact, they must have counted votes wrong in their heads and thought, 'This person is going to vote for Ash,' realistically, [Paul] got it wrong. He probably thought it would be the other way. It wasn’t that it was they were voting her out because she was a bad Traitor. I think Paul wants to be seen as a villain, but he’s really good at it! People are calling him a sociopath, I’m like, he’s playing a game!"

So who is leaving after that major cliffhanger? Wilf thinks that Anthony’s deciding vote will unfortunately fall to Ash. "I think Ash [is going]," he said. "I think it’s sad to say but I think Ash is going to go and then they murder straight after, so no idea who they are going to murder, no clue!"